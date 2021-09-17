Anvisa investigates the death of a teenager who received the Pfizer vaccine

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is investigating the case of the death of a 16-year-old teenager after applying the Pfizer vaccine.

The Agency was informed this Wednesday, 15, that, on September 2, she would have suffered a serious adverse reaction after using the vaccine against covid-19.

Credit: Carmengabriela/istockAnvisa has not yet found a causal relationship between Pfizer vaccine and adolescent death

In a note, Anvisa says it does not yet see a defined causal relationship between death and the administration of the vaccine.

“The data received are still preliminary and need to be further developed to confirm or rule out the causal relationship with the vaccine”, he says.

According to the Agency, its technicians have already started the assessment and communication with other public authorities to identify cases of serious adverse events after vaccination in adolescents.

However, with the data available so far, Anvisa says that there is no evidence to support or demand changes in the conditions approved for the vaccine.

Anvisa will also hold a meeting with the company Pfizer and those responsible for investigating the case in the state, in addition to the National Strategic Information Center on Health Surveillance (Cievs) for more information.

The Agency emphasizes that all vaccines authorized and distributed in Brazil are being continuously monitored by daily surveillance of reports of suspected adverse events.