Anvisa investigates the death of a teenager who took Pfizer, but sees no causal relationship

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) informed, through a statement on Thursday (16), that it is investigating the death of a 16-year-old teenager after receiving the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19. The case about the death that occurred on September 2nd was notified on the 15th of the same month.

The agency highlighted that “at the moment, there is no defined causal relationship between this case and the administration of the vaccine” and that “the data received are still preliminary and need further development to confirm or rule out the causal relationship”.

“The data available so far, there is no evidence that supports or requires changes in the conditions approved for the vaccine”, says the note.

Also according to the text, Anvisa’s technical area is in contact with the scientific society and will have a meeting with Pfizer to obtain more information.

To date, the benefits of vaccination significantly outweigh its potential risks. Anvisa

The agency emphasizes that “all vaccines authorized and distributed in Brazil are being continuously monitored by daily surveillance of notifications of suspected adverse events” and that the data generated with the advance of vaccination “are carefully analyzed together with other health authorities” .