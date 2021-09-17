Anvisa says there is no evidence to change Pfizer’s recommendations for use in adolescents

In a statement on Thursday night (16), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) informs that there is no evidence to support or demand changes in the conditions approved for the Pfizer vaccine, approved for use in adolescents from 12 years old . The statement comes after the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, affirming that a series of reasons weighed for the ministry to decide to revise the recommendation and suspend the vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities.

According to Anvisa, the case of the death of a 16-year-old teenager, after applying the vaccine, is under investigation. The agency says that on Wednesday (15), it was notified of the death, which occurred on September 2, after a serious adverse reaction. “At the moment, there is no defined causal relationship between this case and the administration of the vaccine. The data received are still preliminary and need further development to confirm or discard the causal relationship with the vaccine”, says, in a note, Anvisa.

The agency has already started the assessment and communication with other public authorities and will take all necessary actions for the prompt conclusion of the investigation. In addition to establishing contact with scientific societies, in order to intensify the early identification of cases of serious adverse events after vaccination in adolescents, Anvisa will hold a meeting with the company Pfizer and those responsible for investigating the case, in addition to the Strategic Information Center in National Health Surveillance (Cievs) for more information.

Anvisa emphasizes that all vaccines authorized and distributed in Brazil are being continuously monitored by daily surveillance of notifications of suspected adverse events.

The data generated by the advance of the vaccination process on a large scale are carefully analyzed together with other health authorities. So far, the findings point to the maintenance of the benefit versus risk ratio for all vaccines – that is, the benefits of vaccination significantly outweigh its potential risks.

In Pernambuco, the State Secretary of Health, André Longo, regretted the fact that the Ministry of Health had hurriedly suspended the vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities. “This generates uneasiness. Several states are even disgusted with this initial stance, made public today by the ministry,” said Longo, at a press conference this Thursday afternoon (16).

For the secretary, the folder should have discussed the topic in a tripartite meeting and heard the technical chamber of the National Immunization Program (PNI) and submitted information on vaccination to Anvisa, the body that authorized, in Brazil, the use of Pfizer in the public from 12 to 17 years old, without and with comorbidities. “If Anvisa manifests itself against this position (of vaccinating teenagers without preexisting diseases), we will have a technical reference to follow. But until now, as there is no manifestation by Anvisa, Pernambuco and other states continue with immunization)”, Long stressed.

Pfizer vaccine

Anvisa approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children and adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, on June 12, 2021. For this approval, phase 3 studies were presented, data that demonstrated its efficacy and safety.

For efficacy conclusions, 1,972 vaccinated adolescents were considered. The vaccine efficacy observed was 100% for individuals with no evidence of prior coronavirus infection, before and during the vaccination regimen, and 100% for those with or without evidence of prior virus infection, before and during the vaccination regimen.

Myocarditis

Regarding safety and, more specifically, cardiovascular events, very rare cases (16 cases for every 1 million vaccinated) of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination were observed. Cases occurred more frequently in younger men, after the second dose of vaccine and within 14 days after vaccination. It has been observed that these are generally mild cases and individuals tend to recover within a short period of time after standard treatment and rest. There were no reports of infarction cases. Alerts about potential occurrences of myocarditis and pericarditis were included in the package insert, after the monitoring actions carried out by Anvisa.

With the data available so far, there is no evidence to support or require changes to the approved package insert, especially regarding the indication for the use of the Pfizer vaccine in the population between 12 and 17 years old.