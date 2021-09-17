Anvisa says there is no evidence to change teen vaccination

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released a statement today saying that it is investigating the case of the death of a 16-year-old teenager after applying the Pfizer vaccine. Anvisa, however, says that so far “there is no evidence to support or demand changes in the conditions approved for the vaccine”.

“Anvisa has already started evaluation and communication with other public authorities and will take all necessary actions for the rapid conclusion of the investigation. However, with the data available so far, there is no evidence to support or require changes in the approved conditions for the vaccine In addition to establishing contact with scientific societies, in order to intensify the early identification of cases of serious adverse events after vaccination in adolescents, Anvisa will hold a meeting with the company Pfizer and those responsible for investigating the case in the State and National CIEVS to get more information,” published Anvisa. “With the data available so far, there is no evidence to support or demand changes to the approved package insert, especially regarding the indication for use of the Pfizer vaccine in the population between 12 and 17 years old.”

The agency stressed that the use of the immunizing agent in adolescents aged 12 years and over is authorized in other countries, such as Australia, Canada and the United States.

Hours earlier, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said today that the application of the vaccine against covid-19 in adolescents was made “untimely” and criticized states for not following federal guidelines.

“States and municipalities started this vaccine before, even in August, a vaccine that was supposed to start yesterday,” he said during a press conference. “How do we manage to coordinate the campaign in this way?”

Last night, the Ministry of Health suspended vaccination for adolescents without comorbidities. Some states were already applying the immunizing agent in this population, while others planned to start today.

The new guideline provides that the vaccine is only given to people between 12 and 17 years old who have “permanent disability, comorbidities or who are deprived of liberty.” The decision would be based on the guidelines of the WHO (World Health Organization) not to recommend the immunization of this group, due to the low number of severe cases and the few studies on vaccination in this age group.

Alleged adverse reactions

According to the minister, vaccination was interrupted to investigate adverse events, and that it will not be resumed until there is “solid” scientific evidence. The Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, said that around 1,500 episodes were registered among these 3.5 million vaccinated adolescents. Of these, most are light, but Medeiros cited the death of a teenager from São Paulo as a reason for monitoring.