AOC announces new monitors with 4K, HDMI 2.1 and HDR • Eurogamer.pt

The well-known monitor brand AOC announced today two more models that will join its range in September. The monitors, from the Agon Pro line, are aimed at hardcore gamers, eSports fans and streamers.

Both models share an IPS panel with a 1ms response rate, but different in screen size and resolution. Check the details of each monitor below.

Agon Pro AG324UX (€1139)

The 31.5 inch AG324UX has a frameless design on three sides and offers 4K resolution allied to 120 Hz via HDMI 2.1 (but refresh rate can go up to 144 Hz). It is also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring a smooth experience without screen tears.

Color accuracy promises to be astonishing with support for 99.8% of the DCI-P3 and HDR 400 range. Two 8W stereo speakers with DTS tuning are also included. In terms of connectivity, it comes with a USB-C connector capable of delivering 90 W to recharge devices.

Another feature is the USB 3.2 hub with four monitor inputs and KVM switch, allowing the user to control two different PCs with just one mouse and keyboard. For extra style, it has RGB lighting at the front and back and an Agon logo design.

The monitor also has a remote control to configure settings such as Game Color (saturation), Shadow Control, Frame Couter and Dial Point (crosshair).

Agon ProAG274FZ (€489)

At 27 inches, the ProAG274FZ features a 1080p panel with refresh rate up to 240Hz (by DP 1.4 connection). The design follows the same line as the AG324UX, keeping RGB lighting, support for adjusting the height, and command to adjust the settings.

This model has two 5W speakers with DTS and a four input USB hub. Synchronization with the GPU is done via Adaptive-Sync. As for color accuracy, it has HDR 400 and covers 110.5% of the sRGB color space.