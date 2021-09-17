Apple fixes crash to stop spy program; see how to protect iPhone – 16/09/2021

Last Monday (13), Apple released an update to its operating system that fixes a security flaw used by the spy software Pegasus, from the Israeli company NSO Group. The next day, he recommended that customers do an update on the brand’s iOS devices.

Researchers at Citizen Lab, a cyber surveillance organization at the University of Toronto in Canada, found the problem by analyzing a cell phone belonging to a Saudi activist who had been infected with the spy program.

So if you have an Apple device, here’s how to update it:

iPhone and iPad

Backup your device to iCloud

Go to the Settings section and then click on General

Choose the “Software Update” option

Tap Download and Install and wait

With the update downloaded, click “Install Now”

Apple Watch

On the iPhone, open the Watch app and go to General

Choose the “Software Update” option

wait for download

Click “Install”

How Pegasus Works

Similar to a virus, Pegasus allows you to secretly track all the activities of the person who had the infected device. From messages sent and typed to access information to bank accounts, social networks and email.

You can also use it to remotely activate the spy cell phone’s microphone to listen to calls and take pictures with the camera, in addition to accessing the location and monitoring the sites browsed with the access time in each one of them.

The program does all of this by exploiting a series of flaws and security holes in iOS, the iPhone operating system, and Android code.

*With an article by Sarah Alves