Argentine president cancels trips abroad to prevent Cristina Kirchner from taking office during absence | World

With Argentina in the midst of an institutional crisis caused by the power vacuum from the massive resignations ordered by his deputy, Cristina Kirchner, President Alberto Fernández decided to cancel a planned trip to Mexico this Friday (17), to prevent his deputy assume power during your absence. “It’s not me who puts the president in check, but the electoral result”, defended Cristina Kirchner.

The Government of Argentina had a tough electoral defeat, in the legislative previews this Sunday

Argentine President Alberto Fernández planned to travel this Friday (17th) early afternoon to Mexico, where he would spend the weekend and, from there, he would amend on his way to New York to participate, in person, in the Assembly of Nations United on Tuesday (21). However, both trips were canceled due to the institutional crisis that the government is experiencing.

“The president has suspended his trips abroad”, confirmed official sources, reproduced by the Argentine press.

The trip to Mexico was to participate in the Summit of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) meeting. Argentina aspires to chair this forum. The speech during the UN Assembly, however, will be virtual. Alberto Fernández does not want to leave the government under the control of Cristina Kirchner. During his absence from the country, the presidency would be exercised by his deputy, with whom the president wages a political duel for power.

Cristina Kirchner demands a ministerial reform that changes the direction of the government and also wants the economy minister to have an expansionist economic policy to increase public spending until the November 14 legislative elections, fundamental to the government’s political plans to control Congress. Alberto Fernández preferred to postpone changes in the ministries until after the elections, but, given the crisis, is now forced to reformulate its government team.

Majority partner in the governing coalition and holder of true power, Cristina Kirchner ordered the resignation of several ministers, secretaries and presidents of public bodies. As a result, 11 government leaders resigned, which created a power vacuum.

“The resignations cause serious damage to the government and the letter that Cristina Kirchner published reveals a vice president who orders the president to submit to her. The president is in check. The political situation is dramatic,” the political analyst points out to RFI , Nelson Castro.

“It’s not me who puts the president in check, but the election result“, claimed Cristina Kirchner in an open letter, published in the last hours.

The vice president is referring to the resounding defeat in last Sunday’s primary elections. The magnitude of the defeat buries the government’s objective of controlling Congress and translates into a disapproval of the administration of President Alberto Fernández, in the middle of his term. Primary elections tend to be irreversible, anticipating the outcome of the November elections.

In the long letter, Cristina Kirchner blames Alberto Fernández for the “unprecedented electoral defeat for Peronism” and orders what must be done

“I always exposed to the president what, for me, constituted a delicate social situation. he was conducting a misguided fiscal adjustment policy that would invariably have electoral consequences.“, he accuses. “I got tired of saying and the answer was always that I was wrong,” she criticizes. Cristina Kirchner insists with the pressure for a ministerial reform.

“Do you really believe that it is not necessary, after such a defeat, to publicly present resignations?”, he asks. “The president should relaunch his government and sit down with his economy minister to review numbers“, indicates.

Before the letter, Alberto Fernández posted on social networks that “this is not the time to expose disputes.” president.

However, faced with the resignations, Alberto Fernández is preparing for a ministerial reform and to announce a package of fiscal measures aimed at increasing the purchasing power of the lower and lower-middle classes, in an attempt to reverse the results of the polls, just like his own. vice wants.