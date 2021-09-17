as an ‘aggregator’ Renato left Flamengo’s backstage lighter

Upon arriving one day to train at Ninho do Urubu, Renato Gaúcho noticed the absence of one of the CT’s assiduous employees. He tried to find out. I knew the reason was a personal problem. He looked for the contact, ran his hand over the phone and called to find out what had actually happened. Perhaps the red-black commander’s number on the phone screen even frightened the employee on the other line. It wasn’t a charge. Renato just wanted to know how he could help.

It wasn’t the first time since arriving at the club in July. Repeated the same attitude on other occasions. It is an example of how the commander modified the red-black environment so that the result has an impact on the field. Appreciate it.

At his side, in the daily life of the Nest, he witnesses the representation of a life dedicated to the Flamengo: the masseuse Adenir Silva. Next month, in October, Denir will celebrate 40 years with the club. It is a rare case of those who frequented the corridors and locker rooms in the two years of red and black gold, 1981 and 2019. Dear player of players, Denir always gives the blessing to Gabigol before the games. Wait for each athlete at the door of the stadium locker room.

With Camisa 9 the ritual is the same: you receive a kiss from the gunner before he enters the place. The proximity to Renato is even greater. It comes from 1987, the year of the Brazilian four-time champion. Renato was 25 years old, was a top scorer and explosive like Gabigol. Denir had just gone upstairs to work with the professionals. Among them Zico, Bebeto, Leandro and Hurricane Renato.

Flamengo and Renato Gaucho players

“Renato is very identified with this shirt. It has the face of Flamengo. His story here is beautiful. It has everything to be equal or better as a coach. After Zico, he was the most popular player. She attended everyone with a smile on her face. I’m really rooting for him,” melts Denir.

No wonder. In the 1980s, Denir closely followed the then attacker leaving the irreverent side, even mocking and provocative on the outside. Inside the club, far from any spotlight, the concern was directed towards employees with lower salaries, such as masseuses and wardrobes. He even gave them integral animals received after the victories. Sponsored by a famous steakhouse chain in Rio de Janeiro, Renato won vouchers for free meals. He distributed it to the group that worked harder on the doorstep to make Gávea’s day-to-day work go round.

In 2021, the technician no longer has barbecue sponsorship and in this red-black phase he has been less provocative in interviews. The internal attention, however, remains the same. Renato seeks to find out if employees have correctly received the ‘animals’ referring to the victories that the team has achieved, for example. Makes a point of monitoring. So far with him there were 14.

It is noteworthy that the profile of the coach is not restricted to that of a good square. Renato, of course, keeps the fun side of the Vulture’s Nest. It seduces and cultivates the good environment that way. The most intense moments of work, however, transform it. The reports point to a demanding coach in demanding schedules and certain activities from athletes and assistants.

The tone goes up, obviously. But no raids. The environment, already suffocated in the final stretch of the Rogério Ceni era, was softened with Renato Gaúcho’s style of playing everyday. Sometimes he calls athletes in corners for private conversations in areas of the Nest. He tries to convey confidence, understand the moment and open space to listen to the idea of ​​how best to make the most of it on the field. A style that the technician has brought since the 1980s and considers the pillar of their relationships in their personal and professional lives.

“Aggregator. I define it with that word. I only have fond memories of him from his playing days. He looked out for those who didn’t have many conditions. He once gave me a microwave, without my asking. Back then it was a luxury. He’s a very special person,” says Denir.

On the field, Flamengo is doing well. Semi-finalist of Brazil’s Cup and Libertadores Conmebol and in the fight for the third consecutive championship in the Brazilian Nationals. Reflection of the improvement outside, in the CT rubro-negro, after the arrival of Professor Renato.

Apparently, 34 years later the former dribbler striker uses the shortcuts of life. She works as a small girl, thinking about the details and the pillars, away from the field, to implement the necessary style and oxygenate her daily life that makes the Vulture’s Nest light in the right measure.