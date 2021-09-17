Asians Shopee and Ali Express can cause disturbance in Magazine Luiza?

Brazil has become a great attraction for companies from e-commerce. This segment, in general, still has little penetration, which opens up a golden opportunity for companies. And Asian giants like Ali Express have already figured it out.

Singapore’s Shoppe, for example, is the most downloaded e-commerce app in Brazil, winning users to its low-cost marketplace with a revolutionary approach to e-commerce: in-app minigames that offer coupons to attract users.

The company has also invested heavily in marketing. A commercial starring Chinese Hollywood star Jackie Chan went viral on the networks recently.

Faced with this “invasion”, how are Brazilian companies, such as the Magazine Luiza (MLGU3)?

To the Now Investments, in a report sent to clients, despite the Asians not having the competitive advantages that Magazine has – such as efficient logistics, a strategic store network and a strong brand – and that are unlikely to consume long-term market share, “these players they have the potential to cause disruption in the short term (as we are already seeing in the case of marketing costs)”.

“We suspect that this is a problem that could continue to weigh on stocks, especially in the current environment of macro uncertainty,” he points out.

In the year, Magazine papers accumulated a drop of 34.95%, together with other retailers, in the midst of a tougher economic scenario and the increase in competition for e-commerce.

“We think the main market concern for e-commerce names in Brazil in general, including Magazine Luiza, is competition. There is already strong competition between the four biggest platforms, and this seems to have been intensified this year by Shopee and Ali Express”, they complete.

More challenging base of comparison

According to analysts Richard Cathcart and Flávia Meireles, who signed the report, the 8% fall in shares last Friday seemed exaggerated, after consultancy Yipit released data indicating a slowdown in Magalu’s GMV (gross revenue) growth from July to August.

The administration itself reinforced that the month was the most difficult basis for comparison throughout 2020, therefore, a sequential slowdown should be expected.

“Furthermore, the fact that Magalu has continued to grow is a positive surprise regarding the pessimistic view on growth we established at the beginning of the year and why we revised our GMV growth estimates upwards,” they add.

In addition to this pessimism, the pair claims that the increase in the number of sellers, to 100,000, in its marketplace is great news and shows that the retailer is on the right path.

“One point that the administration highlighted is that the profile of sellers is very different from those who have been recruited by competitors, especially by new entrants, therefore, they do not feel a competitive threat in this area”, they recall.

Despite the regrets…

Even with Magalu’s positive points, Ágora remains skeptical about the role.

“In addition to the competition, we have had a cautious view on Magalu since the beginning of the year due to the valuation and our cautious view on growth”, they say.

Despite this, analysts say both issues have improved since then – growth has remained better than projected, and Magalu’s 12-month EV/GMV (value of firm over overall gross revenue) multiple has been reduced by about 3x for about 2x.

“So we think the risk/return ratio is more attractive than at the beginning of the year, but we maintain a neutral recommendation for now as we review all of our e-commerce coverage stocks after the sharpest decline in e-commerce stocks. company and the sector in recent weeks”, they conclude.

Ágora took the opportunity to revise the retailer’s target price from R$27 at the end of 2021 to R$25 by 2022, which implies a potential increase of 64%.