Asteroid that killed the dinosaurs may have privileged snakes

You’ve probably heard over and over that dinosaurs simply vanished from Earth after a colossal-sized asteroid crashed into our planet and caused a series of catastrophes 66 million years ago. Okay, but did you know that this asteroid may have contributed to the “success” of the snakes?

This is what a study released this Tuesday (14) suggests by the highly respected scientific journal Nature Communications. According to the article, some species of snake survived this post-apocalyptic scenario by living underground and enduring a long time without food — some were without food for up to 1 year and managed to hunt in the pitch underground.

Post-asteroid chaos has caused the extinction of 76 percent of Earth’s species — which, of course, includes dinosaurs. Some mammals, frogs, birds and fish are also believed to have withstood the impact, but snakes were the ones that “thrown the most in this crisis.”

“Damn! Snakes will dominate everything…” (Image: BBC/Reproduction)

A force for evolution

The post-catastrophe scenario allowed the creepers to spread to more places and generate many offspring — also diversifying the evolution of the species. Thus, that is how we arrived at the more than 3,000 species of snakes that exist today on several continents.

According to the article, these periods after a mass extinction give a “push” to the evolutionary process, making it more “wild, experimental and innovative”, in the words of scientist Nick Longrich, from the University of Bath (UK), one of the experts who participated in the survey. However, events like this have occurred few times throughout terrestrial history.

The tricky thing is that, as long as snakes have survived an asteroid that wiped out more than three-quarters of life on Earth, some species are threatened by human action, which could be causing another of those rare mass extinction events.