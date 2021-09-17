At Santos, Carille must use three defenders for the first time in his career

Coach Fábio Carille must use a tactical scheme with three defenders for the first time in his “professional” career. He trained Santos to face Ceará next Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Castelão, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

In 2010, Carille was interim before Tite took over Corinthians and cast Chicao, William and Leandro Castán together. From then on, he never opted for the three-line at the start of a match. Not once since he was hired by Timão at the end of 2016.

At Peixe, Carille detected the need for a more compact team and outlined the team last Thursday with Danilo Boza on the right, Emiliano Velázquez centered and Wagner Palha on the left. With this formation, Pará and Felipe Jonatan were the wingers, Camacho and Jean Mota composed the midfield, Marinho and Marcos Guilherme the wingers and Léo Baptistão the reference.

Interestingly, Peixe doesn’t have a great history with three defenders either. The last time was in August 2020, in Cuca’s second game: Alvinegro was lined up with Lucas Veríssimo, Luiz Felipe and Luan Peres and lost 2-0 to Internacional, in Beira-Rio. Luiz felt a muscle problem in the 16th minute and gave way to Kaio Jorge.

Santos starts the round in 13th place, with 23 points. The Fish is two points from the Z-4 ​​and six from the G-6.

