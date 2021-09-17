Atlético-MG and Flamengo earned R$ 54.8 million with Copa do Brasil and Libertadores

Atlético-MG and Flamengo face the great duel of Brazilian football this season. In addition to the fight at the top in the Brazilian Championship, the two clubs are guaranteed in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. But the good news for Flemish and Athleticians doesn’t stop there.

With places guaranteed among the top four in both competitions, Rubro-Negro and Galo have already earned R$ 54.8 million for each one’s coffers, R$ 15.1 million for the Copa do Brasil and R$ 39 .7 million from Libertadores. If one of the clubs wins both tournaments, the combined revenue will reach R$189 million.

Remember that both teams also fight at the top of the Brazilian Championship. If a team wins the Copa do Brasil, the Libertadores and the Brasileirão, the prize will reach R$ 222 million.

Check out the awards:

LIBERATORS:

BRL 39.7 million – (guaranteed with a place in the semifinal)

BRL 78.1 million – (prize for the champion)

TOTAL : BRL 117.8 million

BRAZIL’S CUP:

BRL 15.1 million (guaranteed with a place in the semifinal)

BRL 56 million – (prize for the champion)

TOTAL : BRL 71.1 million

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP: