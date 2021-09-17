Atltico’s rival, Sport has the worst attack and 2 best defense in the Brazilian

Vice-lantern of the Brazilian, with 17 points in 20 games, the team from Recife has not won for six matches. In this sequence, they drew with RB Bragantino, Chapecoense and Athletico-PR, and lost to Flamengo, So Paulo and Internacional.
The last goal scored by Sport was also in the team’s last victory of the season, on August 1st, against Bahia, away from home, in the 14th round.
old acquaintances
Against Sport, Atltico will re-encounter some names known by the fans. The rival has defensive midfielder Z Welisson, loaned by Galo, and striker Andr, who defended the Minas Gerais club between 2011-2012 and 2014-2015.
Galo is the leader of the competition, with 42 points in 19 games. The team receives Sport this Saturday, at 7 pm, in Mineiro. The match is valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Nationals.
