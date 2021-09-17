Atltico’s rival, Sport has the worst attack and 2 best defense in the Brazilian

Andr is one of Atltico’s ‘old acquaintances’ at Sport (Photo: Publicity/Sport)

Sport, Atltico’s next rival in the Brazilian Championship, is experiencing a moment of instability and imbalance in the competition. The team has the second best defense in the championship – behind Galo himself – but also the worst offense.

Vice-lantern of the Brazilian, with 17 points in 20 games, the team from Recife has not won for six matches. In this sequence, they drew with RB Bragantino, Chapecoense and Athletico-PR, and lost to Flamengo, So Paulo and Internacional.

There are 15 goals conceded, but only eight scored. The mark is so negative that the second worst attack, Grmio, almost doubled (14). The last goal scored by Sport was also in the team’s last victory of the season, on August 1st, against Bahia, away from home, in the 14th round.

old acquaintances

Against Sport, Atltico will re-encounter some names known by the fans. The rival has defensive midfielder Z Welisson, loaned by Galo, and striker Andr, who defended the Minas Gerais club between 2011-2012 and 2014-2015.

Galo is the leader of the competition, with 42 points in 19 games. The team receives Sport this Saturday, at 7 pm, in Mineiro. The match is valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Nationals.