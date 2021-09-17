AUKUS: China accuses US, UK and Australia of fomenting “arms race” with defense pact | International

More information

China reacted with indignation to the announcement of the new security alliance between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, which will equip the latter country with nuclear submarines. At the daily press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, spokesman Zhao Lijian said the initiative would only serve to stimulate an “arms race” in the Asia-Pacific and “will undermine regional peace and stability.”

The agreement, known as the AUKUS, will include Australia in the exclusive club of countries with nuclear-powered submarines, the kind that allows for much longer trips without the need to surface. So far, only six other nations have such ships: the United States, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, India and France. Australia will be the only member that does not have its own nuclear program, whether military or civilian.

Although, in the announcement of the pact, none of the signatory leaders mentioned China by name, the initiative was born to neutralize the growing military power of Beijing and to serve as a deterrent against possible attacks against Taiwan and Japan, besides containing its assertiveness in the South Sea China and the Asia-Pacific region. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, mentioned in the presentation of the association the need to maintain an Indo-Pacific region “free and open” and face the “current strategic environment”.

The initiative fell like a bomb in Beijing. The deal did not surface in Biden’s phone conversation 48 hours earlier with Chinese President Xi Jinping, held to try to rein in an increasingly deteriorating relationship between the two great powers and prevent a disagreement from escalating into conflict. The pact’s announcement also comes ahead of a Washington summit of the informal defense association known as the Quad — India, Australia, Japan and the United States — which Beijing sees as an attempt to curb its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

At his press conference, spokesman Zhao — the most emblematic of the “war wolves”, the new generation of Chinese diplomacy more aggressive and nationalist in its public statements — did not spare words of condemnation. In his opinion, the agreement between the three countries “strongly undermines regional stability and peace, exacerbates the arms race and undermines international efforts against proliferation.”

Zhao also accused the three allies of “using nuclear exports as a geopolitical tool. It’s extremely irresponsible.” AUKUS partners “must abandon their Cold War mentality and work harder for peace and stability, or they will end up harming themselves.”

The spokesman even questioned Canberra’s commitment against nuclear proliferation after the agreement, which will equip Australia with at least eight nuclear submarines and which entailed the termination of the contract with the French company Naval for the acquisition of a dozen submarines motorized. “If Australia, as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the South Pacific Treaty as a Nuclear Weapons Free Zone, imports this type of nuclear submarine technology, its neighbors and the entire international community will have reason to question its sincerity to with the time to fulfill these pacts“, he highlighted.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered to speak with Xi about the new pact, but the Chinese foreign spokesman said he was unaware of the gesture. Instead, he accused Canberra, with whom Beijing has had a difficult relationship since the government asked China last year for an explanation of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, of being solely to blame for the deterioration of bilateral relations. “Australia needs to think about whether it wants to see China as a partner or as a threat,” he said.

