Average price of the 10 best-selling cars in Brazil tripled in 10 years | spend well

Do you remember how much a model car cost Volkswagen Goal 0 km ten years ago? About BRL 34 thousand, which put him at the top of the bestseller list at the time. Today, the same car, also new, costs BRL 68.3 thousand . That is, it doubled in value in a decade. But the news doesn’t stop there. According to the consultancy KBB Brazil , specialized in the automotive market, the average price of the ten best-selling cars in the country has tripled in the last ten years.

To give you an idea, the accumulated inflation measured by the IPCA index was approximately 76.7%, according to the Central Bank’s Citizen Calculator. The average price of the ten best-selling vehicles rose by 189.6%.

The list, however, has also changed. According to the ranking of best selling models of Fenabrave, the entity that brings together the dealerships, in 2011, all vehicles listed were in the compact entry categories, that is, the so-called “popular”. And, according to KBB Brasil, none of them exceeded the R$ 40,000 average price limit. At the time, the Chevrolet Celta was the cheapest (average of R$24,735) and the Volkswagen Voyage, the most expensive (around R$39,475). The average price of the 10 best-selling cars at the time was around R$33,327.

Now, however, the scenario is quite different. First, because the list now includes more expensive vehicles (see the example of Gol). To give you an idea, of the 10 cars, four are models in the SUV category. Today, the car with the cheapest average price on the list is the Renault Kwid, with R$49,335. The most expensive is the Jeep Compass, with an average price of R$187,190. Thus, the average price of the top ten sold in 2021 is practically three times higher than in 2011, at R$96,528.

Best selling cars in 2011 Top 10 best seller ranking in 2011 Average price 0 km KBB (Aug/2011) VW Goal BRL 34,098.00 Fiat One BRL 31,543.00 Celtic Chevrolet BRL 24,735.00 VW Fox BRL 39,257.00 Fiat Palio BRL 33,260.00 Fiat Siena BRL 39,262.00 VW Voyage BRL 39,475.00 Ford Fiesta BRL 30,123.00 Renault Sandero BRL 35,520.00 Chevrolet Classic BRL 26,000.00 Average price BRL 33,327

Best Selling Cars of 2021 Top 10 best seller ranking in 2021 Average price 0 km KBB (Aug/2021) Fiat Argo BRL 79,677.00 Hyundai HB20 BRL 78,447.00 Fiat Mobi BRL 53,472.00 Jeep Renegade BRL 146,000.00 Jeep Compass BRL 187,190.00 Chevrolet Onix BRL 78,566.00 VW Goal BRL 68,350.00 Hyundai Crete R$ 117,850.00 VW T-Cross R$ 106,394.00 Renault Kwid BRL 49,335.00 Average price BRL 96,528

KBB’s conclusion from the study is that not only have prices increased, but the profile of the most sought-after cars has changed.

“If a decade ago – when the Brazilian market accumulated nearly 3.5 million licensed 0 km units per year – the best-selling vehicles could all be considered popular, today only two models could fit into this category (and with reservations as to the real accessibility due to the higher average price)”, says the consultancy in a note.