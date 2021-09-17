Averages of deaths and new cases rise again in Brazil – News

This Thursday (16), Brazil recorded 647 deaths and 34,407 new diagnosed cases of covid-19, according to data sent by the states to the Ministry of Health and Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries). The moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 581 and the moving average of new cases is 15,731.

The country accounts for 589,240 deaths and 20,069,017 people who have already been diagnosed with the disease. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Paraná are the states with the highest number of deaths, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 20 million people have already recovered from covid-19 in the country.

According to Conass, the coronavirus fatality rate in Brazil is 2.8% and the mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 280.4.

O R7 Vaccinometer shows that more than 140.2 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in the country, which corresponds to 66.2% of the population, and more than 77.5 million have already received the second dose or one single-dose vaccine and are fully immunized.

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Deborah Giannini

