Baby from Anápolis who had more than 70% of his body burned was transferred to HUGOL

The story of Helena Cristina, a little one-year-old baby girl, has gained a lot of repercussion in Anápolis in recent days.

She suffered reactions from a drug she took to treat seizures, symptoms she has felt since she was 5 months old, and needed to be hospitalized urgently.

This is because the medicine strongly affected the functioning of Helena’s immune system and the reactions resulted in 72% of the little body being burned.

To Portal 6, the little girl’s father, Hugo Cristiano, said that they have been living in the city for 4 months and that they were surprised by the whole situation.

When the minor was admitted to the hospital, those responsible discovered that she suffers from Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, a condition that manifests itself precisely after taking certain medications in patients with the disease.

The reactions cause, in most cases, a peeling process of the skin, which needs to be treated in specialized burn units.

And it was precisely this need that made the family ask for help, to pay for the treatment in private health units.

Fortunately, Helena managed, on the night of Wednesday (15), a transfer to the Governador Otávio Lage de Siqueira State Emergency Hospital (HUGOL), in the public health network in Goiânia.

The condition of the little girl moved the entire city, which engaged in a mega current of goodness to share the story and seek help in every way.

To the report, the baby’s father also said that, in just 24 hours, the family managed to get the necessary amount to help Helena.

“We ended the donations after a day of collecting the money and we have already managed to get referrals to HUGOL”, celebrated the father.

Despite the good news, Hugo Cristiano makes one more request to the people who so quickly set out to help.

“At the moment, Helena really needs prayers,” he recalled.

Until the morning of Thursday (16), she was intubated in the capital, still in serious health.