Bahia received 166,140 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 this Thursday morning

This Thursday morning (16), 166,140 doses of vaccines from Pfizer/BioNtech arrived. The cargo landed at Salvador airport at 9:35 am. In the afternoon, Bahia will receive a new shipment with 95,250 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, scheduled for 2:15 pm. In all, Bahia will receive 261,390 doses on this Thursday.

With this new load, Bahia will reach a total of 18,231,508 doses of vaccines received, of which 6,793,918 will be from Sinovac/Coronavac; 6,846,830 from Oxford/AstraZeneca; 4,329,660 from Pfizer and 261,100 from Janssen.