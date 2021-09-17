Bahia’s Bipartite Inter-Management Commission recommends immediate resumption of adolescent vaccination against Covid-19

The 417 municipalities in Bahia must immediately resume vaccinating adolescents aged 12 to 17 against Covid-19, regardless of whether they have comorbidities or permanent disabilities. The decision of the Bipartite Intermanagers Commission of Bahia, which is a deliberative instance of the SUS and brings together representatives from all Bahian municipalities and the state, was taken this Friday morning (17).

The measure is supported by scientific evidence and statements from several national and international entities, including the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). “The Ministry of Health unilaterally implemented decisions without technical and scientific support. Different from the ministerial position, Bahia brought together specialists, such as the president of the Bahia Society of Infectology, Miralba Freire, as well as the director of the Brazilian Society of Infectology, Antônio Bandeira. Both refute the Ministry of Health’s initiative to suspend the vaccination of adolescents without comorbidity or permanent disability”, emphasizes the acting secretary of Bahia’s Health, Tereza Paim.

Other entities, such as the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems), also opposed the decision of the Ministry of Health.

Until this Friday, Bahia vaccinated 129,284 adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, with 109,704 without comorbidities, 16,437 with comorbidities, 1,856 with permanent disabilities and 1,287 pregnant and postpartum teenagers.