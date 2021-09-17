Balieiro’s father locks in renewal and “2 rivals are interested in Santos’ jewel”, says journalist

22-year-old steering wheel has a contract expiring in April 2022 and has already confirmed to Carille that he wants to stay in Vila Belmiro. Problem is that Alvinegro’s proposal did not satisfy the athlete’s father and manager

O saints is finding it difficult to renew Vinicius Balieiro’s contract, valid until April 2022. The midfielder’s staff was not thrilled with the conditions proposed by Peixe and, therefore, negotiations are stalled, informs the colleague Lucas Musetti, sectorist of Alvinegro in Sports Gazette.

According to the report, Balieiro’s father expects greater financial valuation and wants to include the first professional contract of Vinícius’ brother, Thiago, under-20 defender, in the negotiation. Recently, the 22-year-old player spoke with Fábio Carille and explained that he wants to continue in Vila Belmiro.

Football director André Mazzuco spoke about the situation. “It’s not that there is a rush. Santos suffered a little with contracts that ended up winning. We are trying to speed up, as we did with other athletes. We started some negotiations, we have conversations and there is a contract in force until next year. We intend to solve it, yes. Not in a hurry. , but leaving it adjusted to avoid these problems. We believe that this will be resolved and there are negotiations being made”, said Mazzuco.

While his staff and the direction of Peixe do not communicate in the same language, however, there are rivals monitoring Balieiro. the colleague David Chinaglia confirmed that Palmeiras and Corinthians are clubs that are interested in the midfielder, who was improvised as a defender in the game against Athletico-PR, last Tuesday (14), for the Copa do Brasil.

Officially, Santos discards the information that Balieiro has received polls from rivals, as well as neither Palmeiras nor Corinthians confirmed the query at the Peixe’s steering wheel.