Banco do Brasil offers advantages and security to the customer

A new way of relating to financial institutions is being implemented in Brazil. It is open banking or open financial system. A model that allows the sharing of customer data between institutions authorized by the Central Bank, with the objective of providing the consumer with autonomy and freedom of choice, in addition to access to more innovative and customized products and services.

This sharing only occurs after the prior and express authorization of the client, who, empowered by Open Banking, is now free to use their financial history and obtain deals that are more suited to their profile. “Open banking is premised on the empowerment of the customer, who becomes the owner of their data – since until then the data on the customer’s financial history were, until the arrival of open banking, property of the company that collected them -, being able to authorize the sharing of these with other institutions when it is convenient”, explains Karen Machado, executive leader of open banking at Banco do Brasil.

Banco do Brasil offers a safe and advantageous environment for customers who share data from other banks with the institution. “Banco do Brasil was the first financial institution in Latin America to structure an operation focused on open banking with the BB Developers Portal in 2017. Through this platform, it invites developers to co-create solutions with the Bank based on the new possibilities of this open model.

It was also the first to establish an open banking partnership, with fintech Conta Azul, in 2017. With the start of phase 2 of open banking, BB ratified its pioneering spirit as the first bank to make the full journey of consent available in its channels digital”, details Machado.

The second phase of Open Banking began in August and marks the beginning of the sharing of customer data (relating to registration, accounts, cards and credit operations), giving consumers autonomy to decide with whom to share their information, for what purpose and for how much time. “In addition to providing offers that are more in line with the client’s profile, open banking brings the possibility of integrating the provision of financial services to the consumer’s digital journey. Thus, leading to better conditions for the development of business models that put the consumer and their experience at the center. A good example is the account aggregators, such as Minhas Finanças in BB’s app, which allow greater visibility and control of your financial life, by offering the consultation of accounts of all banks in a single platform. In addition, it will enable access to personalized products and financial recommendations that are more suited to your needs, interests and objectives”, adds Machado.

Safety

In addition to the robust security protocols that support the model, open banking is also supervised by the Central Bank, an institution that regulates and controls its entire scope and operating infrastructure. The data sharing process involves layers of security and encryption in the authentication and validation of the customer’s signature both at the institution that transmits and receives the shared data.

Bacen also decides which institutions will be authorized to participate in open banking, “ensuring compliance with strict security standards for the entry and permanence of participants. Committed to ensuring the security of information, Banco do Brasil has the FAPI OpenID certification, which guarantees that all the standards required by the implementation of the open financial system are being followed”, explains Karen Machado.

Service

Banco do Brasil is prepared to receive the data shared by its customers and potential customers and to repay this trust with increasingly customized approaches, ideal for the profile and moment of life of each one of them. In addition, with an eye on innovation, “BB will soon launch new solutions, one of which is the ATM aggregator, which will bring all accounts (including those that the client has in other institutions) on a single screen. Facilitating and streamlining the day-to-day and financial management of individuals and companies”, says Machado.

Given the new nature of the subject and knowing that 78% of Brazilians interviewed by the DataFolha Institute survey – commissioned by BB in June 2021, get information on financial matters mainly through the institution where they have an account -, Banco do Brasil bets information as the main avenue for consumer empowerment.

Therefore, “the customer will be able to rely on all BB channels (Branches, SAC, Apps, Internet Banking, WhatsApp, Portal, social networks and BB Blog) to clear up doubts and learn about the subject. The idea is for the bank employee to be an agent for the cultural transformation of customers”, says the executive. To this end, BB developed through its Corporate University (UniBB), training exclusively dedicated to the Open Banking theme, with practical situations, service guidelines, trends brought about by the model and new business opportunities.

Taking a leading role in informing and instructing in this new open financial system, BB seeks to promote conditions for clients and society to enjoy the power that Open Banking gives them with awareness and security.

Bank of Brazil

Site: www.bb.com.br

Social network: Instagram