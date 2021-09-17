Best cell phone to import for less R$1,500 | September 2021

If you are not interested in the options in the domestic market and want a good imported cell phone to buy, you will find here good suggestions to pay little and have a device with quality and performance superior to that of many famous brands in Brazil.

It is increasingly common to search for imported cell phones, as they usually offer a better experience for less. In this guide you will find the best options for intermediate models for up to R$1,500 for more intensive use with multiple apps and games at once. Not to mention that in this category it is already possible to find devices with great cameras.

Our guide brings together offers from partner stores like GearBest and Banggood, but we also include offers from national retailers in case you don’t want to wait several weeks to receive the device. Keep in mind, however, that the price found in the domestic market may be above the price range stipulated in our guide.