Best cell phone to import for less R$1,500 | September 2021

If you are not interested in the options in the domestic market and want a good imported cell phone to buy, you will find here good suggestions to pay little and have a device with quality and performance superior to that of many famous brands in Brazil.
It is increasingly common to search for imported cell phones, as they usually offer a better experience for less. In this guide you will find the best options for intermediate models for up to R$1,500 for more intensive use with multiple apps and games at once. Not to mention that in this category it is already possible to find devices with great cameras.
Our guide brings together offers from partner stores like GearBest and Banggood, but we also include offers from national retailers in case you don’t want to wait several weeks to receive the device. Keep in mind, however, that the price found in the domestic market may be above the price range stipulated in our guide.
Recently presented by Xiaomi as a supercharged version of the well-known Poco X3 NFC, the Poco X3 Pro bet on raising the level when it comes to hardware, changing the Snapdragon 732G for the Snapdragon 860, targeting in particular those who want more performance.
In addition to this change in the heart of the device, we have that the Poco X3 Pro offers changes in terms of cameras, with the main sensor being 48 MP instead of 64 MP and ultrawide, which went from 13 MP to 8 MP.
We’ve already talked about the Poco X3 Pro here and now it’s time to talk about its simpler brother, the Poco X3 NFC that was presented by the brand at the end of 2020, bringing as its main highlight the offer of a 120 Hz screen with Full HD+ resolution.
Like its more robust brother, this device delivers a 5,160 mAh battery and delivers good results when it comes to autonomy, as well as a nice recharge time, thanks to the 33W charger included in the box.
Another viable option for importers is the Redmi Note 9, device that brings the Mediatek Helio G85 embedded, design changes and a generous 6.53″ Full HD+ screen and a 5.020 mAh battery that managed to exceed 22 hours of use time and little less than 12h of screen on in our tests.
If you are looking for a device in this price range with a focus on resistance, the order could be the OUKITEL WP6, a device that has an aviation metal body and Corning Gorilla Glass screen, as well as a reinforced structure for protection in adverse conditions.
Inside, we have that it ships the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, plus a 10,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.
Keeping some similarity with the already nationalized realme 7, the realme 6 is an interesting option for those who want a branded device in this price range, maintaining European standards, which includes a charger compatible with the Brazilian standard.
Aesthetically discreet, the realme 6 features a 6.5″ IPS LCD Full HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Inside, it features the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset combination with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, plus a 4300 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
To close, we have the Redmi Note 9T, a device that arrived on the market with the promise of bringing 5G connectivity to users who want to spend less on the device, thanks to the use of the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.
Like the others mentioned here, the Redmi Note 9T features a 6.53″ Full HD+ screen with a hole in the upper left corner for the 13 MP front and rear camera, a look reminiscent of the Poco X3 NFC and includes a set triple camera that focuses in particular on the 48 MP main sensor.