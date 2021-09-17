BH invites people aged 54 and 53 for the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca – Gerais

The Municipal Health Department directs the user to attend the vaccination sites on the day of the call

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte, through the Municipal Health Department, summoned adults aged 54 and 53 for the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. According to the statement this Thursday (16/9), the immunizations will take place this Saturday (18/9) and this Monday (20/9). On this first day, those aged 54 will receive the second dose of AstraZeneca (Oxford/Fiocruz). However, it is necessary to pay attention: only those who carry vaccination cards whose date of the second dose against COVID-19 points to the 25th of September will be immunized.

This Monday, people aged 53 will be immunized with the same formula. Likewise, the city will only apply the vaccine to those who carry cards whose second dose is scheduled for September 27th.

Therefore, there will be no application of doses this Sunday (19/9).

So that users can take the second dose, it is necessary to bring the vaccination card, proof of address in Belo Horizonte, identity document and CPF.

The opening hours of vaccination sites on weekdays are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points, and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points.

On Saturdays, fixed and extra stations are open from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm, and drive-thru points from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The PBH has not yet released the health centers that will apply the second dose of the vaccine to people aged 54 and 53. However, citizens should pay attention to this link, where the information will be available soon.

night spots

There are also four vaccination points with night hours, which are open from Monday to Friday. In them, only the public called for that day of immunization can be protected.

Check the hours and addresses:

UFMG Campus Saúde (School of Nursing): Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190 – Santa Efigênia. Open from 12:00 to 20:00; Faculdade Pitágoras: Rua dos Timbiras, 1.375 – Employees. Open from 8am to 8pm; UNA-BH: Rua dos Aimorés, 1.451 – Lourdes. Open from 8am to 8pm; Faminas-BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado, 12.001 – Vila Clóris. Open from 8am to 8pm.

avoid the recap

People called must be vaccinated in the places listed for each group and always check the addresses, available on the city hall portal, before going to the immunization points.

The Municipal Health Department advises the user to get vaccinated on the day of the call.

If the person goes to the units at a later date, he/she is liable to face queues, since the recap points are distributed in one unit by region and by type of vaccine.

