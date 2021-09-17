Binance abandons decentralization in another step to please regulators – Cryptocurrencies

(iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SAO PAULO – Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by volume traded, is going to abandon its decentralized operation model to adopt a more classic hierarchy system with physical headquarters. The movement is admittedly aimed at pleasing regulators of bodies that oversee the capital market in several countries, and who have been targeting the Asian-origin brokerage house for the past three months.

“As we run a centralized exchange, we realized that we need to have a centralized entity to work well with regulators. We need to have clear records of stakeholder ownership, transparency and risk controls,” Changpeng Zhao said in an interview with China Morning Post on Thursday (16).

Zhao has repeatedly boasted of Binance’s decentralized structure, which he gives success in hiring experts around the world and delivering new products quickly. However, the executive says that the company is going through a new moment, and that it needs to learn to deal with regulators in the way agencies are used to.

The change adds to several others announced by Binance recently to circumvent the strong regulatory pressure that forced the company to suspend withdrawals in the euro zone and to reinforce the blocking of derivative products in countries where the offer requires a special license, as is the case in the case from Brazil. Target of warning of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) in 2020, Binance only began to actively prevent the access of Brazilians to margin and futures products in August 2021.

The movement of pressure from regulators against Binance began in June, when the UK’s Financial Driving Authority (FCA) issued a warning against the British subsidiary Binance Markets and mentioned Binance Global in an official statement. It was enough to trigger a series of restrictions on the brokerage by banks, such as Barclays and Santander, which began to prevent customer transactions with the stock exchange – in practice, it was no longer possible to make deposits or withdrawals in euros through Binance.

Other countries took the hint and followed the FCA, warning consumers against unlicensed services offered by the company in countries such as Italy, Australia, Lithuania and Hong Kong. Since then, Zhao has been fully dedicated to pivoting the company towards a model more accepted by governments, which required a strong investment in compliance personnel, in addition to changes in the rules for users.

Margin trades were closed on cryptocurrency pairs with the euro, and margin trades started to be completely revoked in some European countries. In addition, the company has increased identity verification requirements, preventing anonymous accounts from accessing basic features on the platform.

All of this, according to the CEO himself, is part of a plan to make Binance highly regulated and get approval for a IPO in the US, along the lines of Coinbase. The first cryptocurrency exchange to debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) reached a market cap of $100 billion at opening, an amount considered only a fraction of Binance’s potential.

The reason is the astronomical revenue of Zhao’s company for its high trading volume: while Coinbase registers about $5 billion in daily volume, Binance would average $200 billion traded daily.

