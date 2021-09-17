Binance to build headquarters to calm regulators

Binance will soon build its first headquarters, leaving an address for its centralized office in sight, a move taken to calm regulators who aren’t liking the cryptocurrency company’s “decentralized” model.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, stated that financial institutions have started moving towards Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Thus, the market is going through a good moment.

In addition, central banks are creating their own versions of digital currencies, the CBDCs, and in CZ’s view they have advantages but many limitations. In his opinion, these technologies will educate people about cryptocurrencies.

He recalled that the NFT and DeFi markets have brought great advances to this ecosystem, which should continue to grow. As a strategy, Binance monitors market trends and supports them, said CZ in his interview.

It is worth remembering that Binance is going through a time of pressure, which has hindered its activities in several countries. And that was also a theme that CZ ended up talking about.

Decentralized operating model was defended by the broker, but the end is near

Until then, Binance’s operations followed the rhythm of the cryptocurrency market, that is, it was decentralized, with employees working in home office models and spread all over the world.

To livecoins, in February 2020, the brokerage said it had jurisdictions in Singapore and believed in decentralization at its core, after the Maltese government denied having Binance offices in the country.

“Binance believes in decentralization at its core. Since our foundation, we have sought to make our operations as decentralized as possible. We don’t have a single “thirst”, that’s no secret. We have some offices and direct operations in countries where cryptocurrency transactions are regulated, such as Binance Singapore and Binance US. Either way, Binance is a staunch advocate of decentralization.”

However, Singapore is not a country that allows more operations for Binance.com, the group’s flagship and main company. Furthermore, the decentralization model is no longer convincing regulators.

To calm regulators, Binance will finally have a fixed seat

At least that is what CZ said in his interview with SCMP, indicating that Binance is seeking to obtain licenses in the countries where it operates. In addition, regulators are asking the company where its headquarters are located, which Binance’s CEO said was still a funny question.

“Now we realize that for regulators, we need to be centralized. So these are very simple questions that the regulators asked us and that we couldn’t answer, it’s funny because the regulator asks where their headquarters is and our answer was we don’t have a headquarters.”

CZ said regulators are not knowing how to deal with Binance in its current format, as that response is not performing well with regulators, who see the lack of headquarters as a dubious point in the transaction.

Binance’s current CEO then stated that for the centralized business, they will create a physical structure, ie, the biggest brokerage in the world will finally have a headquarters, a “CEP” to calm regulators. In his interview, CZ did not make clear neither where nor when this will happen, but depending on the pressure experienced by the broker, it won’t be much for this headquarters to arise in any country.

Finally, he recalled that the prevention measures against money laundering, KYC, among others, are being adopted by the broker, which demands this from all its clients. Binance is expected to continue creating tools to make it easier for regulators to work with it, but no further details on the matter have yet been released.

O livecoins confirmed with the division of Binance Brasil about the plans to create an office, but the news is not expected to reach the country yet.