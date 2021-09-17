“Black urine” disease may be associated with seafood, informs MAPA

A warning note was issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa). In it, there is the possibility that there is a relationship between the emergent cases of Half’s disease, also known as “black urine”, and the consumption of seafood without the seal of official bodies.

Symptoms related to “black urine” disease are: muscle stiffness often accompanied by the appearance of dark urine, which leads to kidney failure and consequently causes a type of rhabdomyolysis. In short, rhabdomyolysis is a serious health condition.

It presents the destruction of muscle fibers, leading to the release of components present inside the muscle cells into the bloodstream. Large amounts of these components in the bloodstream can result in lack of strength, decreased urination, muscle fatigue and kidney failure if not identified and treated.

According to data from the Map, released by Agência Brasil, the first cases of Half’s disease registered in Brazil date back to 2008, with new records in 2016 and now in 2021. The contaminations are related to freshwater fish, such as the Pacu or Tambaqui, and salty, such as Badejo and Arabaiana.

In addition to fish, the cases observed by the ministry this year also showed a relationship between the disease of “black urine” and the consumption of shellfish and shellfish. According to the folder, all cases known to be under investigation and monitoring of epidemiologists from the Ministry of Health.

The professionals have worked together with the Federal Agricultural Defense Laboratories (LFDA) and the Federal Institute of Santa Catarina (IFSC). The biggest difficulty concerns the identification of the contaminated material. Even because the toxin that causes Half’s disease has no specific taste or smell.

Furthermore, the fact that the occurrences took place in several aquatic biomes and species makes it impossible to determine the environments and agents involved. The disease ends up being classified as an emerging disease because it is not possible to specify its origin, in addition to a public health event (ESP).

This is because the situation could escalate to a potential threat to public health. For now, the information that the Map can safely give is that the first signs and symptoms of contamination can manifest themselves in the 24 hours after consumption of contaminated seafood.

And the most effective form of prevention at the moment is to check the origin of fish and other seafood. It is important to check if these products that are being marketed have the seal of official inspection bodies.