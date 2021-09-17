BloodRayne: Enhanced Versions Arrive for Consoles Later This Year

Today (16), publisher Ziggurat Interactive announced through its Twitter account that BloodRayne: ReVamped and BloodRayne 2: ReVamped will be released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One by the end of this year. Check out the publication below:

We are thrilled to announce that # Rayne will make a blood-drenched return to consoles in the new ‘ReVamped’ editions of BloodRayne 1 and 2, coming to @Xbox, @PlayStation, and @Switch this fall. Plus! An exclusive physical release on PS4 and Switch through @LimitedRunGames pic.twitter.com/ekmkHMMwJl — zigguratinteractive (@playziggurat) September 16, 2021

Apparently, the decision was made due to the success of BloodRayne: Terminal Cut and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut – Enhanced and PC-exclusive versions of the two games in the saga. “Fans of the series are urging us to take BloodRayne to more platforms, and we’re happy to give console gamers the update they’ve been asking for with these ReVamped editions,” said Michael Devine, senior vice president of business development at Ziggurat .

