Boliviana finds human finger in sandwich; restaurant admits guilt

One woman claims to have found two phalanges of an index finger in a sandwich she was eating in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, Bolivia, at a Hot Burger restaurant. According to the site manager, the incident was caused by an accident at work with an employee.

“When it was time to eat, I chewed a finger,” Estefany Benitez posted on Facebook. Along with the report, she posted photos and videos of the dish with the meal and the index finger.

The Bolivian woman went to the establishment on Sunday (12) and says she complained to the restaurant manager. He then took responsibility and said he would do whatever the client wanted, including returning the money.

“It’s the ultimate saying that I would return the money, as if nothing had happened,” commented Benitez.

The post has had more than 10,000 interactions since Sunday, prompting the restaurant to publish a video to clarify the accident. “We are the main stakeholders that this fact is clarified. Likewise, we are on the side of our employee [que perdeu o dedo] that is part of our big family”, said the owner of the chain, Jorge Schainman.

“The Hot Burger is formed by many families that live from this activity, directly and indirectly, more than 800 families, not counting all the service and input suppliers that are also part of this activity”, he added.

According to the portal La Razón, two other employees have already lost parts of their fingers on the same network. With that, the security methods will be investigated by the Justice.

The Ministry of Labor ordered the restaurant to be banned until the investigation was completed.