President Jair Bolsonaro.| Photo: Alan Santos/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro criticized this Thursday (16) the quarantine for judges, military and police who wish to contest the elections. During a live broadcast on social networks, the president signaled that he must veto the change, if it is approved by the Senate. “It’s absurd, it goes to the Senate, I hope the Senate doesn’t approve. The guy gets out of jail and can be a candidate for president of the Republic and you, active military, can’t be a candidate for councilor, that’s out of place. Obviously, if it passes the Senate, we veto it, but the last word goes back to the National Congress, if it overturns or maintains the veto,” Bolsonaro said.

The quarantine for magistrates, prosecutors, police and military was included in the highlights of the new Electoral Code. The text was approved by the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday night (15) and will be sent to the Senate for analysis. For the changes to take effect in the 2022 elections, they must be approved by the senators and sanctioned by the president by October 1st. “They want the military farther and farther away from politics,” he said on the weekly live. Bolsonaro said the change is a “harassment with the military classes”.