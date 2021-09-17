Bolsonaro increases IOF until the end of the year to fund Brazil Aid

(Marcos Corrêa/PR)

SAO PAULO – President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) signed, on Thursday (16), a decree to raise tax rates on Credit, Exchange and Insurance Transactions, or those relating to Bonds or Securities (IOF), related to operations of credit for legal entities and individuals, until the end of 2021.

The funds will be used to fund Auxílio Brasil – a new income transfer program that the government is trying to remove from the paper to replace Bolsa Família. The government’s idea is that the program directly serves around 17 million families (today there are 14.6 million). The average transfer should be around R$300.00 monthly (currently R$189.00).

“This measure will generate an increase in revenue estimated at R$ 2.14 billion. This amount will allow for an increase in the amount allocated to the Auxílio Brasil social program, whose new amount will come into effect in 2021″, says a note released by Palácio do Planalto. The new rates were not informed.

The Valor Econômico newspaper reported that the readjustment tends to be from 0.0041% to 0.00559% in the case of legal entities (daily rate; in the annual rate, from 1.5% to 2.04%), and from 0.0082 % to 0.01118% for individuals (daily; in the annual, from 3% to 4.08%).

The movement comes at a time when the government is facing difficulties in advancing the bill that deals with the reform of the Income Tax in the Federal Senate. The text, among other measures, established taxation on the distribution of profits and dividends – resources that would be used to fund the new social program.

Politically, Auxílio Brasil is seen as President Jair Bolsonaro’s “silver bullet” in his reelection project, especially at a time of loss of popularity. The Provisional Measure that creates Brazil Aid was sent over a month ago, but so far it has not made progress in the National Congress.

The revenue gain with the increase in the IOF will also allow an increase in the import quota for goods destined for Science and Technology, enabling studies and research in progress in the country, such as for the development and production of immunization agents.

“The measure will make viable, in particular, the research, development and production projects of vaccines for coronaviruses underway at FioCruz and at the Butantã Institute, which, today, are the main beneficiaries of this fiscal regime”, says the note from Planalto.

There will also be a reduction to zero of the PIS/Cofins Social Contribution rate levied on imports of corn – fundamental for the livestock chain and which can generate relief in food costs, one of the main factors of high inflation in the country. Estimates by the Ministry of Economy point to an impact of R$ 66.47 million with the measure in 2021.

Related