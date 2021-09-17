Bolsonaro raises tax to fund new social program Auxílio Brasil

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) issued a decree to change the rates of the IOF (Tax on Credit, Exchange and Insurance Transactions, or those relating to Bonds or Securities) related to credit transactions for legal entities and individuals. The new rates will be valid in the period between September 20, 2021 and December 31, 2021. The Ministry of Economy was asked about the value of the rates, but has not yet responded.

The government’s expectation is that the measure should generate an increase in collection estimated at R$ 2.14 billion. In practice, this increase will help to fund the increase in the amount allocated to Auxílio Brasil, a new income transfer program that should replace Bolsa Família, whose new value will come into effect in 2021. About 17 million families should be benefited.

THE The alteration of the IOF should also allow for an increase in the import quota for goods destined for Science and Technology, which will enable the continuation of scientific and technological research in progress in the country. The measure will make possible, in particular, the research, development and production of vaccines for coronavirus projects underway at FioCruz and the Butantã Institute, which, today, are the main beneficiaries of this fiscal regime.

The measure will also allow the reduction to zero of the Pis/Cofins Social Contribution rate levied on corn imports, which should have positive effects on the cost of food.

As it is a decree, the changes to the IOF will take effect immediately and do not depend on the approval of the National Congress. The effective increase in Brazil Aid, in turn, will still depend on a specific legislative measure. Changes in the import quota for science and technology goods and corn imports will be implemented directly by the Ministry of Economy.