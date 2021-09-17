Bolsonaro says he will bring “truths” about Brazil in a speech at the UN | Policy

The president Jair Bolsonaro he said today that he will carry “truths” about the Brazil and what the country represents to the world in its speech in the United Nations General Assembly ( UN ), which happens next week.

“Next Tuesday, I will be at the UN, participating in the opening speech of that event. You can be sure, there we will have truths, the reality of what our Brazil is and what we truly represent to the world,” said Bolsonaro, at the end of his speech in the interior of Minas Gerais, in the morning.

The UN confirmed yesterday that it has changed its own orientation and will no longer require proof of vaccination against covid-19 from the authorities that will be present at the event. The measure benefits Bolsonaro, who has not been immunized and often calls into question the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

After provoking an institutional crisis with attacks on the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Bolsonaro argued that “everything can be renewed” in the country, including the Judiciary. The speech came after Bolsonaro said he is a “soldier is at the front” and complained about attacks on members of his family.

“Nothing shakes me,” he claimed. “So, we must fear nothing, not even death, but eternal death. We are going to win this battle. We are slowly changing the destiny of Brazil. Everything can be renewed. How the Executive, the Legislative and also the Judiciary renews “.

In the case of the STF, ministers can hold office until they reach 75 years of age, which is the limit for compulsory retirement. During Bolsonaro’s current term, two ministers have left the Court because of reaching the age. Minister Celso de Mello was replaced by Kássio Nunes Marques. The other nominated by Bolsonaro, André Mendonça, who he intended to fill Marco Aurélio Mello’s vacancy, has been facing difficulties to have his name endorsed by the Senate. The situation is caused, in part, by the institutional crisis.

Without naming names or going into details about what he was defending, Bolsonaro amended his speech: “My role, the nation’s chief executive, is the place where you start to recognize friendship, the support of good people, but also meet those who have no commitment to their nation. Let’s not nominate. Let’s just work. Let’s renew, let’s believe, let’s make sure we have everything to be a great nation.”

After raising the institutional crisis to its apex with coup-tongued speeches on September 7, Bolsonaro accepted the suggestion of political advisers to retreat, signing a letter seeking pacification. In recent days, he had avoided inflaming tempers with the judiciary.

Bolsonaro is currently fulfilling political agendas in Minas Gerais and Goiás. Earlier, he participated in the launch of the “Pró-Águas Urucuia” project in Arinos (MG), which provides for the revitalization of the region’s hydrographic basins.