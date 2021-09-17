Bolsonaro signs decree and raises IOF rate until December to fund new Bolsa Família | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree to raise, by the end of 2021, the IOF rate –Tax on Credit, Foreign Exchange and Insurance Transactions, or on Bonds or Securities. The money raised will be used to fund Auxílio Brasil, proposed by the government to replace Bolsa Família.

The information was released by the Planalto Palace. According to the government, the increase of the IOF will be valid for credit operations of individuals and companies. The change will be valid between next Monday (20) and December 31st.

Until the last update of this article, the government had not yet released the new IOF table – and the decree had not yet been published in the “Official Gazette of the Union”. By defining the change by decree, Bolsonaro prevents the issue from being analyzed by the National Congress.

The IOF is calculated daily. By the rules currently in force, the maximum tax collection is 3% per year for legal entities and 6% for individuals. The new percentages were not disclosed.

According to the government, the increase in the IOF will allow a extra collection of R$ 2.14 billion to fund the new Bolsa Família. Bolsonaro has already sent a provisional measure on the new program to Congress, but has not yet released the amount of installments paid to beneficiaries.

The implementation of Auxílio Brasil in 2021, however, should cost more than the R$ 2.14 billion to be collected with the IOF. In August, the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Funchal, projected an additional cost of R$ 26 billion to R$ 28 billion for the program in 2022 – between R$ 2.17 and R$ 2.33 billion monthly.

“The measure will directly benefit around 17 million families and is intended to mitigate part of the harmful economic effects caused by the pandemic”, says the material released by the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

VIDEO: See the differences between Bolsa Família and Auxílio Brasil