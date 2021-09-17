Bolsonaro vetoes project to help small farmers affected by pandemic – Small Companies Large Businesses

+



The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, fully vetoed a bill that provides for emergency measures to support family farming to mitigate the economic effects of the covid-19 pandemic. Under the bill, which was approved by Congress last month, the Union would have to pay an aid of R$ 2,500 per family to producers in situations of extreme poverty poverty.

President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil)

The text would resume provisions vetoed by the government in another project to help family farmers approved in 2020, and, among the measures, would allow the extension of rural debts until December 2022. Bolsonaro’s veto is published in the Official Gazette (DOU) this Friday. Among the justifications for rejecting the matter, the government claimed that the measures would entail a waiver of revenue without presenting the estimate of the budget and financial impact and the compensatory measures, violating constitutional, fiscal and budgetary rules.

In a note, the General Secretariat of the Republic reinforced that “the legislative proposal was subject to a veto in order to comply with the budget and financial rules in force, as well as to avoid overlapping actions with the “Alimenta Brasil” and “Fomento” programs to Rural Productive Activities”, including, in relation to the distribution of budgetary resources, which already serve a significant number of people who are covered by such benefits on a perennial basis”.