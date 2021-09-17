Bolsonaro’s rejection grows and sets a new record, shows Datafolha





Datafolha survey released on Thursday 16 indicates that the upward trend in the disapproval of the government of Jair Bolsonaro. 53% of respondents classify the management as bad or very bad, the highest mark since the beginning of the mandate, in January 2019. In the previous round, in July, it was 51%.

They assess the government as good or excellent 22% (it was 24%), while those who see the current administration as regular remain in 24% of the electorate. The new survey indicates that the undemocratic acts of the 7th of September, which counted on coup threats from the former captain, and the letter of retreat designed by Michel Temer did not serve to increase the government’s popularity.

The survey identified a more significant increase in rejection of the president among those earning from 5 to 10 minimum wages (41% to 50%) and among people over 60 years old (from 45% to 51%).

Datafolha interviewed 3,667 people over the age of 16 in 190 municipalities across the country between September 13th and 15th. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

