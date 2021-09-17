Botafogo earns more in a month than it collected in a year with a new virtual store; director celebrates

The management of Botafogo has changed the course of some contracts. Guided by the CEO Jorge Braga and by the business director Lenin Franco, ex-Bahia, the club reached expressive numbers with the virtual store launched in August, when it started a partnership with the FutFanatics to carry out e-commerce.

Invoicing in the first month of the partnership between the parties, totaling R$750 thousand, was higher than the R$700 thousand collected during an entire year with the former licensee.

In addition to offering a wide range of products, with new releases such as the blue shirt, and more affordable prices, Loja do Botafogo has promoted special activations on commemorative dates, such as the one held on Father’s Day, which resulted in a good flow of sales between the fans.

– In a month we billed what the former licensee collected in a year. This is a reflection of a reallocation in the contract with our suppliers and providers, trying to establish partnerships that are more profitable for the club as a whole, but without forgetting the true essence of all this, which is the fan. And this close relationship goes beyond the sale, it needs to be preceded by actions that make them feel inserted in this context – explained Lenin Franco.

Alvinegro’s partnership with FutFanatics did not happen by chance. The club opened an open competition process and chose the company that fulfilled all the club’s demands for investments and better services.