Botafogo: Enderson Moreira was enthusiastic about hiring Fernandão

The coach Enderson Moreira was enthusiastic about hiring the center forward Fernandão fur Botafogo, which will not happen again. The information is from journalist Thiago Franklin.

After Botafogo gave up, Enderson called Fernandão to explain the reasons for the Alvinegro retreat. Financial issues and also the uncertainty about the doping case weighed on Glorioso not to bring the player anymore.

Enderson worked with Fernandão in Goiás, between October of last year and February of this year, and also in Bahia, for two months in 2019. On Monday, coach Alvinegro even talked about the center forward.

– It wouldn’t be a thing for this season, it’s a straight forward situation. It could be very helpful. It would only be a market opportunity since it is a player of great quality for this role – said Enderson, during participation in the program “Bem, Amigos!”, on SporTV.

Fernandão had already passed the medical exams and had everything agreed to sign a contract until the end of 2022. The player could only play in November, in the final rounds of the Serie B, and would arrive with a salary well below the standard.