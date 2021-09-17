Botafogo loses to Flamengo in the rain in Gávea and is eliminated in the semifinals of Carioca U-20

Current runner-up, the Botafogo goodbye to Carioca U-20 Championship this Thursday. Under a lot of rain in Gávea, Glorioso was again defeated by Flamengo, this time by 3 to 2 – after the setback by 1-0 in the first leg -, and was eliminated in the semifinals. Now, Fogão focuses exclusively on the Brasileirão U-20.

Needing the victory by two goals or more, Botafogo managed to open the scoreboard very early. On minute seven, Max went wrong, Wendel stole the ball and was brought down by goalkeeper João Fernando – who, incredibly, was not sent off. Ênio took the penalty with category and put Glorioso ahead 1-0.

But that was it. Botafogo didn’t play a good game and was involved by Flamengo, in addition to having an unfortunate afternoon from goalkeeper Igo Gabriel. At 16 minutes, João Pedro almost equalized, hitting the post. And, at 30, the tie came: Thiaguinho stuck it in, Lázaro kicked between the goalkeeper’s legs and made it 1 to 1.

Botafogo managed to scare in the 33rd minute, in a free kick from far away from Wendel that João Fernando palmed. The rubro-negros were better and managed to come back at 45. Max took a free kick, Igo Gabriel pressed forward, Yuri de Oliveira took the rebound and had a deviation in the middle of Matheus Nascimento’s path: 2-1.

Still in the first half, Botafogo almost scored, once again on the set piece. After a lateral foul, Henrique Luro tested and hit the post. On the rebound, Kauê stuck his foot out of the area and goalkeeper João Fernando made another difficult save, in the left corner.

Having to score three goals to qualify, Botafogo couldn’t react in the final stage and just didn’t suffer a heavier defeat thanks to Igo Gabriel, who redeemed himself from the bad first half to save Fogão. The goalkeeper made three difficult saves in the first 15 minutes, with submissions by Lázaro, twice, and Reydson (against).

On minute 28, Botafogo still managed to hit the net: Ênio rolled, Matheus Nascimento kicked low from the half-moon of the penalty area and gave goalkeeper João Fernando no chance of defense, making it 2-2. Flamengo killed the confrontation: Italo crossed the midfield and Matheus França, headed, made it 3-2.

Botafogo’s upcoming games

Eliminated in Carioca, Botafogo is now fully dedicated to Brazilian Under-20 Championship, in which it currently ranks sixth with 25 points within the G-8. On Monday, Glorioso visits the vice-leader São Paulo, at 4:15 pm, in Cotia, broadcast by SportTV.

DATASHEET

FLAMEGO 3 X 2 BOTAFOGO

Local: crowbar

Date-Time: 09/16/2021 – 3 pm

Referee: Marcelo Henrique Araújo de Oliveira

Assistants: Matheus Coutinho Ferreira dos Santos and Alex Richard Pereira Silva

Income and audience: closed gates

Yellow cards: João Fernando, Marcos Paulo, Italo, Matheus França and Max (FLA); Reydson, Vitor Marinho, Henrique Luro and Wendel (BOT)

Red cards: –

Goals: Enio 10’/1ºT (0-1), Lázaro 30’/1ºT (1-1), Yuri de Oliveira 45’/1ºT (2-1), Matheus Nascimento 28’/2ºT (2-2) and Matheus França 43 ‘/2ºT (3-2)

FLAMENGO: João Fernando; Luan, Kayque Soares (Otávio 46’/2ºT), Cleiton and Marcos Paulo (Ítalo – Interval); Max, Yuri de Oliveira and Lázaro (Matheus França 16’/2ºT); João Pedro (Werton 33’/2ºT), André (Matheusão ​​33’/2ºT) and Thiaguinho (Kayke David 46’/2ºT) – Technician: Fabio Matias.

BOTAFOGO: Igo Gabriel; Pedro Lucas, Henrique Luro (Gabriel Conceição 35’/2ºT), Reydson and Vitor Marinho (Ewerton 23’/2ºT); Wendel, Kauê and Juninho (Ryan – Interval); Vitinho, Matheus Nascimento and Ênio – Technician: Ricardo Resende.