Bovespa operates in sharp fall, with IOF and ore on the radar | Economy

The main stock index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, operates in a sharp drop this Friday (17), after the government raised the IOF to finance the new Bolsa Família and amid the fall of iron ore.

At 1:05 pm, the Ibovespa fell 1.96% to 111,560 points. See more quotes.

The dollar is also affected by the measure and operates at a high, quoted above R$ 5.30.

The day before, the Ibovespa retreated 1.10% to 113,794 points. With the result, it started to accumulate indentation of 0.43% in the week and 4.20% in the month. In the year, the loss is 4.39%.

IOF: How Tax Increase Can Affect Your Pocket

Ilan Goldfajn on IOF increase: ‘It’s a bad and inefficient solution’

The federal government raised IOF to finance the new Bolsa Família. The increase is valid until December 31 and should raise R$ 2.14 billion in 2021. With the decree, the daily rate of the IOF on loans will go from 1.50% per year to 2.04% for legal entities. Individuals will now pay 4.08% per year compared to the current rate of 3% per year.

“The decision to finance Auxílio Brasil this year, via an increase in the IOF, is not positive because of the increase in the tax burden and the distortions it can cause”, assesses LCA Consultores.

With fiscal uncertainties still weakening local assets, the perception of an improvised and alternative solution to the approval of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, which is still being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, to fund the social program may generate some inconvenience for agents in a scenario of government weakening in opinion polls.

For Genial Investimentos, assets in Brazil are reacting to the risk of disrespecting the spending ceiling, amid the government’s unpredictability, uncertainty about the outcome of the question of precatories and what the cost of Auxílio Brasil will be.

“While doubt regarding the spending ceiling is hanging over the Brazilian economy, investors will continue to price high fiscal risk, which means falling asset prices in the markets.”

Trading on the São Paulo stock exchange still has as a backdrop the worsening prospects for growth in the Brazilian economy, high inflation and higher interest rates, as well as the worsening of the water crisis.

Abroad, two pieces of news are coming from China: the regulatory tightening promoted by the government and the fall of iron ore. At the Chinese port of Qingdao, the commodity closed again with a sharp drop of 4.91%, traded at US$ 101.95 a ton. As a result, shares in Usiminas, Gerdau, CSN and Vale were among the biggest drops.

Investors are also keeping an eye out for any signals from the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) about the future of its asset purchase program. Next week both the Fed and the Brazilian central bank decide their new interest rates.

Consumer confidence in the US stabilized in early September after retreating to the lowest level in nearly a decade. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index rose to 71 in the first half of September, from 70.3 in August — the weakest level since December 2011. Economists polled by Reuters projected a reading of 72.