Brady talks about playing to 50, and Gronk jokes, “Will Gisele let you?” | football

Tom Brady is endless. At 44, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback still plays at a high level and is chasing his eighth career Super Bowl title. The question that everyone asks is: how long will the number 12 play? This is, in fact, one of the most researched questions by netizens about the quarterback.
In a video on the Bucs channel, Brady and teammate Rob Gronkowski answered this and other most sought-after questions about their own careers. Brady didn’t rule out playing until he was 50 years old.
– Florida is a great place for retirees. I don’t see why I can’t play for another six seasons and go straight into retirement. I think it’s a yes. It’s possible – said shirt 12.
“The question that has to be asked is, will Gisele let Tom play until he’s 50?”, countered Gronk.
– (laughs) That’s a much better question. Why don’t people research this? I think they should. That’s certainly a no (laughs). I’m just kidding. Sorry darling. Love you. She would say yes. She leaves as long as I’m happy,” added Tom Brady.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski answer questions — Photo: Reproduction
The quarterback also answered about knowing how to speak Portuguese and ventured some words like: “I speak Portuguese at home” and “I love you very much, my love Gisele”. In response, Gronk said, “Muy bien.”
– This is Spanish – countered the shirt 12.
– I know – concluded the shirt 87.
Current Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is playing in the 22nd season of his NFL career and looking for the few records he has not yet achieved, as well as the eighth title, which would extend his record (which is already his) for more cups per player.