Brazil has 637 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered today 637 deaths by covid-19, bringing the total to 589,277. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

For the third day in a row, the moving average of deaths was above 500 after spending six days below. There were 582 deaths on average in the last seven days, which indicates a stable trend of -7% compared to 14 days ago.

This is the second day in a row with a stable trend after 22 days of decline.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Roraima and Sergipe did not register any deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Eleven states and the Federal District had a drop in the moving average, while 13 had stability. Only Rondônia and Piauí showed acceleration.

The Midwest and Northeast regions decreased by -22% and -29% respectively. The others remained stable: North (-7%), Southeast (-1%) and South (2%).

Today 35,128 new cases were registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,067,396 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

The cases registered in the state of São Paulo today refer to notifications accumulated from March to July this year, so the number is much higher than usual. According to the state Health Department, the accumulation was due to a change in the SUS registration system.

“The statistics for mild cases of COVID-19 reported in E-SUS have been impacted since DataSUS made changes to the API (Application Programming Interface) that changed the outcome of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and affected the dynamics of data extraction,” says the statement sent to the press.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-24%)

Minas Gerais: stable (-3%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (5%)

São Paulo: stable (-5%)

North region

Tocantins: stable (-15%)

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (-11%)

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (5%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-26%)

Mato Grosso: stable (-9%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (-37%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-16%)

Santa Catarina: stable (5%)

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, 643 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. So far, there have been 589,240 deaths in the country as a result of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the ministry’s numbers, there were 34,407 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today. Since March 2020, the total number of infected has reached 21,069,017.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,173,064 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 306,713 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.