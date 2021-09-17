Brazil passes through the Czech Republic and wins 4-0 in futsal

Brazil and the Czech Republic faced each other today (16) in the group stage of the Futsal World Cup. The two strongest teams in group D played a catch in the first half, but with a better performance than Brazil in the second stage, which won 4-0.

With goals from Ferrão, Rodrigo and Marlon, the selection continues in the leadership of group D, with 6 points. Brazil’s next opponent at the World Cup will be Panama, with a match scheduled for next Sunday (19), at 10 am (Brasilia).

First half with many submissions

The Brazilian team had mastery of ball possession and arrived more times with danger to the Czech Republic’s goal. Ferrão and Dyego hit but were stopped by goalkeeper Gercak. The Brazilian goalkeeper, Guitta, tried from the middle of the court and stayed on the crossbar. The Brazilian defense also had to work to avoid the European counterattack and managed to hold back the offensive by Slovacek and Seidler.

In the Czech team’s best chance in the first stage, Slovacek advanced through the middle and kicked hard, but Guitta managed to stretch and send the ball outside the net. Seidler and Resetar also tried, but stopped in the Brazilian defense.

Brazil continued to be present in the opposing court, but without being able to create clearer spaces and without going through goalkeeper Gercak, who recovered well from all the defenses he made. The first half ended with 45 submissions in total, 30 for Brazil against 15 for the Czech Republic.

Stinger shines in the second half

On the way back from the break, the Europeans continued with strong marking and closed defense. In a free kick between Dyego and Rodrigo, Vnuk intercepted the kick and gave Brazil no chance. Seconds later, the same Dyego found Ferrão on the right side of the court, who kicked hard into the goal and opened the scoring for the Brazilian team.

After the first goal, the Czech defense floundered and Ferrão disenchanted, scoring another goal, his sixth goal in this World Cup. With the advantage, Brazil gained confidence and also bet on the counterattack. In an individual play, Rodrigo scored 3-0 for the Brazilian team, his hundredth goal of his career.

Winning by a good difference, Brazil advanced in attack, without ceasing to tighten the mark. Krivanek and Koudelka tabled, but Bruno made the cut. Seidler took down Bruno near the small area, and, despite not taking a penalty, took the yellow. With one minute to the end of the game, Marlon tricked Gercak and closed the score 4-0.