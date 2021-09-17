Brazil takes a fright in the first set, but beats Argentina in the South American volleyball | volleyball

Brazil did not have an easy life in the second game of the South American women’s volleyball, but beat Argentina in the second game of the competition by 3 sets to 1, with partials of 23/25, 25/13, 25/14 and 25 /16, in the Colombian city of Barrancabermeja. This Friday, José Roberto Guimarães’ team takes Chile at 7:30 pm, with SporTV2 broadcast.

Brazil wins Argentina at the turn of the South American Championship — Photo: Reproduction

Brazil started the match with Macris, Ana Cristina, Natalia, Gabi, Carol, Gattaz and Nyeme – same starting lineup against Peru. Argentina started with Mercado, Sosa, Cossar, Bulaich, Farriol, Mayer and Rizzo.

The Argentines opened the scoring after a touch on the net by Ana Cristina, who immediately scored for Brazil. The Argentines, with good game volume, showed attack strength especially with Mercado. With a good block, the opponents managed to open 7-3. Brazil had the patience to touch the scoreboard, but they made mistakes in a row and Argentina went back to distancing themselves – with 11-7, Zé Roberto asked for time.

Argentina surprises and closes the first set, 23X25

The Brazilians made many mistakes, while Argentina played in a tight fit, but with two points ahead, 18 to 16, coach Hernan Ferraro asked for time to cool down the set. From 21 to 18, it was Zé Roberto’s turn to ask for time again. The Brazilians came back to the touch and tied at 23 points with a beautiful block from Ana Cristina, but Argentina won with 25 to 23 with eight points in Brazil’s mistakes.

The second set started completely different, with Brazil opening 4-0 and Argentina already stopping the game. With consistent blocking, the Brazilians opened 8-0, and Ferrero asked for time again. Far behind on the scoreboard, the Argentines tried to touch the scoreboard, but Brazil closed calmly at 25 to 13.

Packed, the Brazilians opened 6-2 in the third set, leading the Argentine coach to ask for time. The Brazilians showed a more fit game, with better volume of play and much more effective serves – which led the team to block better. Ferrero stopped again with 11-5 for Brazil, but could not stop the Brazilians, who won again with a wide score: 25 to 14 after a serve error by Churín.

Without difficulties, Brazil closes the second set and draws the match, 25X13

Macris started the third set especially triggering Ana Cristina and Gabi, the main scorers of the Brazilian team. The Argentines tried not to let the Brazilians go straying on the scoreboard, but they couldn’t mount counterattacks in view of the volume of the Brazilian game. With 15 to 9, the Argentine coach asked for time. With a pass in hand, Macris distributed the balls well and the team passed without great difficulties through the Argentine blockade.

With 22 to 12, Zé Roberto put Rosamaria on the court to serve. The opponent is recovering from a foot injury and left in the sequence. Again without difficulty, the Brazilians closed the set and the game 25 to 16, with Lorenne’s ball.