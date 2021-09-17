Brazil takes off in the 2nd time and wins the Czech Republic in the Futsal World Cup | futsal world cup

There were 32 submissions, 72% of possession and an insistent 0-0 in the first half. It looked like it wouldn’t be Brazil’s afternoon until the best futsal player in the world started to make a difference. With two goals and an assist in the second half, Ferrão led Brazil to a 4-0 victory over the Czech Republic in the second round of Group D of the World Cup in Lithuania. The game also had a special flavor for Rodrigo, who scored his 100th goal with the Brazilian shirt – Marlon completed the score.

With six points from two games and virtually classified in the round of 16, Brazil ends its participation in the group stage on Sunday, at 10 am (GMT), against lantern Panama, who lost 3-2 to Vietnam on Thursday . The match in the city of Klaipeda will be broadcast by Globo, SporTV and real time in ge.

Brazilian pressure at the beginning

The game started with Brazil on top and, with less than two minutes played, Gadeia and Guitta had already submitted against Gercak’s goal. At three, Dyego cleared the marking and filled his foot. Well placed, the veteran Czech goalkeeper managed to make the save. At four, Ferrão turned and kicked hard for another Gercak intervention.

Seeing his team increasingly cornered, coach Tomas Neumann stopped the game after six minutes. Coincidence or not, after the parade, the Czech Republic was in danger for the first time in a conclusion by David Drozd. At eight, Guitta advanced to the middle and risked the kick. The ball caught the edge of the crossbar and was lost by the end line.

Czechs balance the game

A minute later, Brazil had the best chance in the game so far. After advancing alone through the middle, Pito touched Gercak’s exit, and the ball caught the crossbar. The Czech Republic’s response came at 12, when Slovacek kicked close to Guitta’s left post. The game went back and forth for the next few minutes. At 13, Pito tabled with Dieguinho and hit for another defense by Gercak. In the next move, Slovacek advanced alone and lost a goal made face to face with Guitta.

At 16, Dyego took off on the left wing and kicked across. The ball exploded in Rocha’s chest, but went in the opposite direction to the goal. Two minutes later, the same Dyego hit the corner hard, and goalkeeper Gercak went for it, ensuring the partial score 0-0.

The second half started with the same dynamic as the beginning of the first. Acting with the quartet Rodrigo, Gadeia, Dyego and Ferrão, Brazil went up, pressing the Czech Republic in its backcourt. At two minutes, at last, the reward came. In a good individual play from the right of attack, Ferrão filled his foot to make it 1-0.

The goal gave Brazil confidence, and, at three, Gadeia served Ferrão, who swung over and hit the corner to score the second Brazilian goal. He was awesome. At five, Ferrão was launched in front and played cavadinha on the way out of Gercak. Holy saved on top of the line.

Seconds later, however, there was no way. After Ferrão’s pass, Rodrigo finished with perfection to make it 3-0. It was the 100th goal of “Torpedo Humano” with the shirt of the Brazilian team. With the good advantage, Brazil started to pace more. At 14, Krivanek had a good chance to cash, but ended up stopping in Guitta.

A minute later, Seidler took off at speed and tried the dig. The ball caught Guitta’s chest and got lost down the sideline. After the scare, Brazil returned to control the match, and, with one minute to go, Marlon took a long shot and hit the drawer: 4-0, final score.

Brazil: Guitta, Rodrigo, Gadeia, Dyego and Ferrão. Entered: Marlon, Bruno, Leandro Lino, Leozinho, Rocha, Pito, Lé and Dieguinho. Coach: Marquinhos Xavier.