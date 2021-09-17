Brazilian amateur astronomer records rock collision with Jupiter; Look

The planet Jupiter was hit by a celestial body on Monday (13), and a Brazilian was the first to register the event. Amateur astronomer José Luis Pereira recorded the impact around 19:39, with his equipment assembled in the city of São Caetano do Sul, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

A constant observer of the night sky, Pereira noticed a flash of light on the largest planet in the Solar System while taking pictures and recording videos of the star. At first, he did not suspect that it was the impact of a space rock and continued making the records, but he decided to use the DeTeCt program to analyze the file and clarify doubts.

Alerted to the possibility of having recorded an impact on Jupiter, he sent the recording (see below) to the DeTeCt project coordinator Marc Delcroix, who confirmed: the images actually showed the fall of a bolide into the gas giant. Additional detections registered in France and Germany helped with the work.

“For me, it was a moment of great emotion, as I have been trying to record an event like this for many years,” the astronomer told the website Space.com. It uses a Newtonian telescope with a 275mm main mirror, as well as an equipment-specific camera, to monitor astronomical events.

Great impact recorded in 1994

In July 1994, football dominated the news because of the World Cup dispute in the United States. But for a few moments that month, the sport shared the spotlight with coverage of a major astronomical event, monitored by experts from around the world.

Fragments of Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9, which was about 1 km in diameter, slammed into Jupiter over the course of six days, leaving huge holes in the planet’s dense atmosphere. The impacts resulted in marks that could be observed for several weeks, in addition to generating seismic waves with a speed of 450 km/s.

Marks left by comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 on JupiterSource: Wikimedia Commons

Another impact monitored by scientists occurred in 2009, with an asteroid crashing there. As for what hit Jupiter this time, it’s still too early to know, but astronomers heard by SpaceWeather point to the possibility of a comet or asteroid approximately 100 meters in size.