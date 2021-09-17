Brazil’s most famous gay nightclub, The Week SP closes its doors

Casa was one of the best places in the world for gay entertainment

The most famous gay nightclub in Brazil, the The Week announced the termination of its activities.

On the social networks of the club owned by businessman André Almada, a statement said that the last two years of the pandemic were difficult.

“We honor all our commitments until we reach the inevitable: the sale of our physical space in São Paulo to a construction company, making it impossible to continue this resumption of events”, informed the establishment.

The house informs that the branch in Rio de Janeiro has its doors open to receive the public “as soon as the competent authorities” approve the return of the nightclubs.

The Week opened in 2004 after Almada’s successful experience with Ultralounge, a ballad in a smaller space that made history in Jardins in the early 2000s.

In a short time, the house became a reference in gay entertainment reaching one of the best clubs in the world in international awards.

In voting with the readers of the São Paulo Gay Guide, The Week was voted best club in the city in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

In live, in 2020, Almada said that after the pandemic people might not want any more big crowds and that the entertainment world would have to reinvent itself.

Last year, the group had to speak out against speculation that the site had been sold.

On the networks, the entrepreneur has been publicizing his new project, The New World, for a week. Despite not giving details, Almada informs that it will be released on November 13 in São Paulo.

