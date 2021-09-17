BRF Announces Renewable Energy Project; news from Petrobras, Vale, Lojas Renner and more corporate news highlights

SAO PAULO – The corporate news this Friday (17) has as its main highlight the announcement of a dividend by Vale (VALE3), which, however, should share attention with the new drop in iron ore.

In addition to the news from the mining company, Gol announced that it has concluded the terms and conditions for the refinancing of the debt of GLA Linhas Aéreas, an operating unit of the company, in the amount of R$ 1.2 billion, with final maturity in 2024.

BRF has announced that it has signed a contract with Pontoon to build a solar energy self-generation park in Mauriti and Milagres, in Ceará, with an installed capacity of 320 Megawatt peak (MWp). Allied Tecnologia announced that it is considering making a new subsequent public offering of shares with restricted efforts. Petrobras, on the other hand, informs that it has completed the non-binding phase started on July 8th regarding the sale of its entire 27.88% shareholding in Deten. Check out more highlights:

Gol announced this Friday that it has completed the terms and conditions for the refinancing of the debt of GLA Linhas Aéreas SA, an operating unit of the company, in the amount of R$ 1.2 billion with final maturity in 2024. The syndicate’s participants are banks locations, and the transaction is subject to final approvals and signature of documentation.

This refinancing represents the last step of Gol’s liability management program, which will allow the company to return to its lowest level of short-term debt since 2014 (approximately R$500 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021). With this liability management program, the company used assets from its balance sheet to reduce short-term debt by R$2.1 billion in the 12-month period ended in June 2021. In partnership with its aircraft leasing providers , the airline maintained lease liabilities at approximately 45% of total indebtedness in the same period, with a stable discount rate in IFRS16.

The refinancing of Gol’s short-term debt will extend the average term of liabilities to 3.3 years – an increase of more than two years. The funds will be used to refinance: R$592 million of the remaining balance of the 7th issue of debentures, R$528 million of credit lines for import financing (Finimps), and R$165 million of credit lines for working capital.

“With this transaction, the airline completed the largest balance sheet deleveraging among its peers, becoming the airline with the lowest liability. We can now focus most of our operating cash flow on sustainable operating growth,” said Richard Lark, Chief Financial Officer.

Dimed informed the market that it obtained B3 (B3SA3) consent to migrate to the Novo Mercado of the Stock Exchange, and the company’s shares will be traded in the new segment as of the 24th.

Vale’s board of directors approved the distribution of dividends for the first half, in the amount of R$8,108 per share, with payment scheduled for the next 30th, according to the company.

According to a relevant fact, the amount refers to the anticipation of the allocation of the result of this year’s fiscal year. Vale pointed out that the value of dividends per share may vary slightly as a result of the buyback program and the consequent change in the number of outstanding shares.

Vale also announced that the board has approved the cancellation of 152,016,372 shares acquired in previous buyback programs.

The announcement was seen as positive by market analysts. Credit Suisse highlights that the dividend distribution of US$7.6 billion, above the minimum of US$5.3 billion, based on the results of the first half of 2021, is positive, reaffirming the management’s commitment to disburse substantial dividends in half to low indebtedness.

However, the session is again declining for ore on the Dalian Stock Exchange, down around 7%.

The food company BRF announced on Thursday that it has signed a contract with Pontoon to build a solar energy self-generation park in Mauriti and Milagres, in Ceará, with an installed capacity of 320 Megawatt peak (MWp).

According to the company, the estimated investment in the project is approximately R$ 1.1 billion (3.7 million/MWp installed), and BRF will directly invest around R$ 50 million. The park is expected to start operations in 2024.

In 1,170 hectares, 600 thousand solar panels will be installed, which will allow the generated energy to be distributed to BRF units in the south of the country.

The initiative adds to the joint venture between BRF announced last month with AES Brasil (AESB3) for the self-production of wind energy in the Cajuína Wind Complex (RN), and other projects in progress, involving integrated producers.

Petrobras informs that it has concluded the non-binding phase started on July 8th, referring to the sale of its entire 27.88% shareholding in Deten Química SA (Deten), located in the industrial complex of Camaçari, in the state of Bahia. The company is starting today the binding phase of the project.

Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive an invitation letter with instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for carrying out due diligence and for submitting binding proposals.

The company also reported having published the call for the exceptional access process to the Pecém Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification Terminal, in the State of Ceará (TR-PECEM) and its associated facilities.

This process aims to comply with the determination of the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (CREG), pursuant to Official Letter No. 14/2021/CREG-MME of 08/09/2021, that Petrobras provide immediate and simplified access to the TR -ASK the agent to prove expertise and start the operation in a shorter period, this requirement being verified through proof of availability of FSRU (regasifier vessel) for berthing to the terminal.

“The contractual model proposed herein was conceived in an exceptional way, in the context of the water crisis situation in the country, to comply with the determination of the CREG”, he informed.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia purchased shares in its subsidiaries Coelba, Cosern and Afluente T from Banco do Brasil’s Employees Pension Fund (Previ). A, which correspond to 2.29% of the share capital, for R$ 181.4 million.

From Cosern, Neoenergia purchased 1.8 million ON shares, 359 thousand PN class A shares and 382,000 PN class B shares, corresponding to 1.54% of the company’s total share capital, for R$ 32.7 million. For 1.4 million ON shares of Afluente T, the company will pay R$6.2 million, corresponding to 2.29% of the share capital and voting capital of Afluente T. Neoenergia informed that closing the deal depends on compliance of certain obligations, usual in this type of operation.

Brazilian Aluminum Company (CBAV3)

Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA) estimated the total impact of the water crisis in the second half at between R$ 150 million and R$ 180 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), according to the company controlled by the Votorantim conglomerate. On thursday. For 2022, the company stated that it has “a surplus of energy ballast not yet sold to deal, if applicable, with a hydro generation scenario as critical as 2021”.

Allied Technology (ALLD3)

Allied Tecnologia announced that it is considering making a new subsequent public offering of shares with restricted efforts. For this, it called BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA, XP to advise it on the possible offer.

“The actual realization of the potential offer, as well as any operation of this type, is subject, among other factors, to market conditions,” stated Allied in a material fact.

Founded in 2001, the electronics retailer of brands such as LG, Samsung and Apple debuted on B3 in April with an initial public offering (IPO) that moved around R$190 million.

Portobello (PTBL3)

Ceramic tile manufacturer Portobello announced this Thursday that its shareholders had approved the issuance of R$ 300 million in simple debentures, with a term of five years.

Through a material fact, Portobello explained that the funds raised will be used for early redemption of debentures from the previous issue.

Renner Stores (LREN3)

Lojas Renner made a series of advertisements. It announced that it will distribute R$114.4 million in interest on equity (JCP), at an amount of R$0.127800 per share. The assets will be traded ex-JCP from the 22nd of this month and there is still no payment date.

The company also ended its share buyback program, approved in 2020, with 2 million ON shares being purchased, at an average price of R$48.44. The funds obtained will go to the treasury and can be sold again, cancelled, or to meet the obligations arising from the Long-Term Incentive Plan.

The board also approved the company’s capital increase in a total amount of R$1,230,759,076.65. R$30,759,076.65 through the incorporation of part of the balance of the Capital Reserves account and R$1,200,000,000.00 through the incorporation of part of the balance of the Profit Reserves account.

In addition, there is also a free distribution to shareholders of a 10% share bonus, which corresponds to an issue of 89,858,402 new common shares, with a unit cost of R$13.35.

(with Estadão Content and Reuters)

Discover XP’s action plan for you to transform the challenges of 2022 into investment opportunities.

Related