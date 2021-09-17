BRF will build R$1.1 billion solar power plant in Ceará

BRF, one of the largest food companies in the world, announced a partnership with Pontoon to build a 320 MWp solar plant in Ceará for self-production. With estimated investment in BRL 1.1 billion, the new plant – which will have a 15-year contract – will ensure that the company arrives in 2024 with 90% of the demand being supplied by renewable sources.

The information is from Canal Energia. According to the publication, the works for the solar park, which will be located in Mauriti and Milagres, should start in 2022 and be completed in 2024. With the move to self-production, there will be a gain in BRL 1.7 billion in 15 years. The works must also generate 4 thousand new jobs directly in the State.

The production of clean energy, such as wind and solar energy, is one of the priority fronts of the company’s plan to be Net Zero by 2040, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The idea is to reach 2030 with more than 50% of the electricity matrix from clean sources in its operations. “This brings a sustainable alignment, this assures us energy for the long term”, stated the CEO of BRF, Lourival Luz.

In August, the company had already announced a wind project with AES, in addition to another in Distributed Generation with Banco do Brasil.

According to Pontoon, a clean tech that provides solutions for energy transition and decarbonization, the partnership will save around six million tons of CO2 during the contract. According to him, the project is the company’s first. Pontoon must have up to 2024 1 GWp.

BRF is today one of the largest food companies in the world, with a portfolio of more than 800 products, including Sadia, Perdigão and Qualy. In Brazil, it has an innovation center, 35 production units, 20 distribution centers

