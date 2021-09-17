Bruno Peruka resigns from Record after discovering ‘carpet pulling’ on the web · TV News

Bruno Peruka resigned from Record this Thursday (16). He discovered his departure from the Manhã General Balance Sheet on the web and felt disrespected. At the end of the newscast, he said goodbye with a “See you next time”, and won a strong hug from Geraldo Luís, who seemed to be aware of his decision.

The presenter saw his situation as a tug-of-war and made his displeasure clear. His last day ahead of BG would be this Friday (17), but he has already communicated his absence and traveled to Paraná, where he lives with his family.

Record, however, has not accepted the resignation so far and will try to reverse the situation. Peruka is very dear to all of São Paulo’s Journalism, and the direction sees him as a wild card, possible to be used for substitutions, coverage of vacations and days off from other owners.

To keep him in its cast, the plan is to offer him a newscast at the affiliate in Maringá, in the interior of Paraná, or even in the state capital, Curitiba. But the TV news he learned from close friends in Peruka that he’s decided and doesn’t intend to stay on the station.

He was hired as a presenter in 2018, and since then he’s been feeling like a “toy”, as all the changes in the grid and the arrival of new presenters resulted in his removal from the screen or even a downgrading of his role.

Tired, he asked for the bills and said goodbye to everyone. There was crying in the offices of the Manhã General Balance Sheet and he received many gifts from his friends, who did not want to believe in his departure.

Sought out, Record chose not to comment on Peruka’s departure.

new presenter

Journalist Eleandro Passaia, who until last week was the presenter of Tribuna da Massa, from Rede Massa, an affiliate of SBT in Paraná and which belongs to the presenter Ratinho, is the new presenter of Balanço Geral Manhã. Geraldo Luís will continue in the attraction, at least for the next few months.

According to the TV news, Passaia will have his first chance in São Paulo, something that made him change his tenure in Curitiba (PR), starting on the 20th. He will be on the air from 5:00 am to 7:00 am. Geraldo takes over at 7am and goes off the air at 8:30am.

The arrival of Passaia is yet another attempt by Record to improve its ratings between 6:00 and 9:00, when Edir Macedo’s station frequently loses to Primeira Impacto, from SBT. On time, the audience varies between 2.0 and 3.0 points. Until 2016, the track was one of the few in which she could easily beat Globo.