BTC keeps the US$ 48,000 while the financial market fears a big crisis like in 2008

Bitcoin (BTC) held $48,000 on Thursday as market excitement contrasted with a “Lehman Brothers moment” in China.

BTC / USD 1 Hour Candle Chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Tether executive defends Evergrande

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show the BTC/USD pair near the $48,000 mark on Thursday.

While progress to $50,000 was less decisive, analysts were broadly hopeful that a debt crisis at China’s second-largest property developer would provide much-needed confidence.

Evergrande Real Estate Group (3333.HK) suspended bond trading on Thursday, the latest episode in a saga that saw the giant receive several rating cuts.

With $300 billion at stake, comparisons to the 2008 global financial crisis surfaced quickly.

“China’s Lehman moment. Money printing will be massive, I repeat, HUGE!”. PlanB, creator of the stock-to-flow family of Bitcoin pricing models, he said to Twitter followers.

“This is good for Bitcoin.”

Plan B was referring to a potential government bailout of Evergrande or the far-reaching implications of its collapse, which several sources warn could hit various sectors of the economy within and outside Beijing’s jurisdiction.

Large-scale money printing by central banks previously provided the opening for Bitcoin’s dramatic rise from lows of close to $3,000 in March 2020 to historic highs of $64,500 just over a year later.

Evergrande shares traded at HK$2.63 at the close of trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, up from HKD 5.26 in early July. At its peak in 2017, it traded above 30 HKD.

3333.HK/USD 1 day candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

The largest issuer of stablecoins in US dollars, Tether, however, confirmed publicly that it had no exposure to the crisis.

Cautious optimism with the BTC

Bitcoin itself showed tentative strength on the day, preserving $48,000 for a hair and thereby staying above the major moving averages on the daily chart.

The cryptocurrency formed a golden cross this week, the second since August, fueling hopes that the fourth quarter alone would provide a race to a new all-time record.

In September, with its monthly “worst case” forecast of $43,000, it should then give way to a low of $63,000 in October, as Plan B previously predicted.

